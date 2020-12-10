This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘If You Loved Me’. Kaleb and Jazmine’s relationship reaches a major roadblock when the latter openly admits that she is not ready to have sex. However, the revelation leads to a conflict among all the family members. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 21. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 21 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 21 will release on December 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The upcoming episode is called ‘The Big Game.’ The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 9 comprises 25 episodes.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 21 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 20 Recap:

Jazmine’s boyfriend Kaleb is indeed persistent in his efforts to have sex with his girlfriend. However, Jazmine is adamant that she wants to wait now and is not ready yet. In episode 19, we had seen how Kaleb waits for Uncle Curtis and Ella to leave so that he can get closer to Jaz. He is even ready to use their bedroom. Fortunately for Jaz, Calvin enters the house while searching for his keys. When he sees Kaleb hiding in the kitchen, he asks what is going on.

In episode 20, we see the Payne household getting involved in the issue. When Curtis and Ella reach home and see Kaleb, they are stupefied. This is when they realize that Jaz is being forced to indulge in sex. Of course, Cutis is furious. However, Ella decides to handle matters in a mature way. She sits down with Jaz and explains that no MEANS NO. There is a thing called consent in getting physical — something that should come from both partners.

We do hope that the Kaleb and Jazmine storyline gets resolved in the upcoming episodes. The sleaze of a guy deserves to be pushed out from Jaz’s life, right now!

