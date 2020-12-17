This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘The Big Game’. Malik and Lisa fight for the tv since they both have must-watch shows airing at the same time. On the other hand, CJ and Malik think that Miranda is going on a date only to spite Calvin. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 22. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 22 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 22 will release on December 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 9 comprises 25 episodes.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 22 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Give and Take.’ In the episode, we follow Miranda who visits Ella in hopes of running into Calvin.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 22 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 21 Recap:

The 21st episode finally marks the comeback of Lisa and Malik who are seen fighting over the remote since they both need to watch the same show at the same time. If you have watched the show, you would know that Malik had got his stripper girlfriend Lisa pregnant. Currently, she is staying in his house and is acting all bossy. CJ and Malik want to watch the game but she creates a huge issue out of it. Finally, the couple jas a terrible argument.

On the other hand, Miranda goes on a date with someone. And it seems she is doing it only to make Calvin jealous. She believes that this move might compel Calvin to come around and fall in love with her again. It is still to be seen if Calvin decides to give his relationship another chance with Miranda again, or if he moves in with Laura for good.

