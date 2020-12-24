This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘Give and Take’. Malik and Lisa’s fight over the tv gets ugly and following the argument, Lisa decides to teach Malik a lesson on the art of compromise. Miranda heads out to meet with Ella in the hopes to run into Calvin. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 23. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 23 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 23 will release on December 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 9 comprises 25 episodes.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 23 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Parenting 101.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Calvin demands that the family not have contact with Miranda. Janine and CJ question their happiness. Calvin believes that Miranda is trying to take him for everything that he has.”

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 23 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 22 Recap:

Following Jazmine’s fiasco with her boyfriend Kaleb, ‘House of Payne’ is back with its central plotline — Miranda and Calvin’s sordid romance. We do know that Miranda has been trying to get over Calvin and more than that, going on dates to spite him. However, there is another woman in Calvin’s life — Laura. Earlier, when she had learned of his toxic romance with Miranda, she had left him — but returned later. Now. Calvin declares that Laura is the girl he wants to get married to. But Laura has some rules. She explains that she has heard Calvin has a wandering eye. Moreover, she has gathered the info from Miranda who is a good friend now!

Read More: What Happened to Malik on House of Payne?