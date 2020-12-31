This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘Parenting 101’. Malik and Lisa argue about and have opposing views about relationship roles. C.J. decides to chip in and teaches the couple a lesson. C.J. also gets Malik a job of babysitting the twins and Calvin and Miranda’s kids. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 24. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 24 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 24 will release on January 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on BET. The series follows a weekly-release format with new episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot. Season 9 comprises 25 episodes.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 24 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Ya’ Hearrrd Me.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by BET: “Ella discovers that Malik and Lisa have deeper rooted issues. Malik imitates the way that Curtis treats Ella. Ella puts her foot down with Curtis.”

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 24 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 23 Recap:

In the 23rd episode, the limelight is on the various relationships that are in chaos within the Payne household. Calvin, as he has done so many times before, asks his family to cut off from Miranda. There is also an issue between CJ and Janine and it is surprising to see that even the most perfect couples can sometimes face relationship turmoil. Well, for some more insights, here is the official synopsis for episode 23, “Calvin demands that the family not have contact with Miranda. Janine and CJ question their happiness. Lisa and Malik disagree about relationship roles. C.J. teaches them a lesson and to Malik’s surprise he gets him a job by babysitting the twins and Calvin and Miranda’s kids.”

