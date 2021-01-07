This week’s episode from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 is called ‘Parenting 101’. Ella makes a discovery. She learns that Malik and Lisa have deeper rooted issues. What has happened is, in his relationship, Malik imitates the way that Curtis treats Ella. This compels Ella to put her foot down with Curtis. Head to the recap section, for more on the episode. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 25. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 25 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 25 will release on January 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET on BET. The 25th episode serves as the season finale.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 25 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Woman of the Night.’ And the finale makes an important reveal. From the short synopsis provided by BET, we do know that episode 25 might give closure to the neverending romantic arc involving Miranda and Calvin. Miranda finally announces before the fam that she and Calvin are thinking of getting back together.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 25 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 24 Recap:

In the 24th episode, the limelight is on the various relationships that are in chaos within the Payne household. Miranda, even during the quarantine, frequently visits the Payne household. She expresses her desire to get back together with Calvin. However, Ella points out that this is a decision that involves Calvin as well. On the other hand, Malik and Lisa realize that their issues are much more deep-rooted than just arguing over television schedules. When Ella sees them arguing, she realizes that Malik has imbibed Curtis’s mannerisms, especially those that involve him treating Ella, his partner. This is when Ella decides that she needs to take a firm decision – not only for her own good but for the betterment of the family.

