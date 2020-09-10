‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ is back and the story picks up nine years after the conclusion of the eighth iteration in 2012. The sitcom has changed its home to BET and continues to follow the multiple antics of the Payne household. For instance, in the third and fourth episodes that dropped this week, C.J. and Janine decide to support Malik, whose girlfriend Lisa is pregnant.

On the other hand, when Jazmine learns that Malik is having a baby, she thinks Janine is pregnant again. Things get complicated when Kaleb suggests that he wants to get intimate with Jazmine for the first time. Head to the recap section, for more on the episodes. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 5 and 6. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 5 will release on September 16, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET, followed by episode 6 at 8:30 pm ET. The series follows a weekly-release format with two back-to-back episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 is called ‘Women of Today’ and it follows Jazmine who is under pressure to get intimate with someone although she is not ready yet. Episode 6, titled ‘Parenting 101’, throws the limelight on Lisa and Malik, who disagree about relationship roles.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 3/4 Recap:

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 3 and 4 is titled ‘By Your Side’ and ‘The Old People Game,’ respectively. Malik finally tells his parents, CJ and Janine that his stripper girlfriend Lisa is pregnant. Curtis and Ella tag along to offer some moral support to Malik. After some doubts, CJ and Janine say that they will support their son.

On the other hand, Jazmine is grilled by Ella and Janine on whether she is still a virgin or not. Earlier, Jazmine had managed to make the duo reveal about Malik and Lisa’s pregnancy fiasco. However, slowly, the conversation shifts to Jazmine instead. Ella eventually understands that Jazmine is uncomfortable with the continued nagging and asks Janine to stop with the prodding.

