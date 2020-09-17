This week’s episodes from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 touch on several subjects. We meet a struggling Jazmine who is stressed with intimacy issues. Meanwhile, Miranda is doubtful of her decision of divorcing Calvin. The storylines are hilarious, no doubt. But they are infused with doses of serious tones and meaningful life lessons. Head to the recap section, for more on the episodes. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 7 and 8. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 7 will release on September 23, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET, followed by episode 8 at 8:30 pm ET. The series follows a weekly-release format with two back-to-back episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 is called ‘Love and Hate’. The highlight here is on Miranda, who had earlier separated from her husband Calvin. However, now, she is second-guessing her decision regarding the divorce. Episode 8 is titled ‘From Heart to Heart’. The story continues to follow Calvin and Miranda who have mixed feelings about their divorce.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 5/6 Recap:

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 5 and 6 is titled ‘Women of Today’ and ‘Parenting 101,’ respectively. Ella tries to start a conversation with Jazmine regarding what is troubling her. As the pair tries to talk, Curtis keeps interrupting. But eventually, Jazmine reveals that she is under pressure to engage in sex although she is not ready. Ella hears her out and suggests to give it time. In the end, she also puts an end to Curtis’ endless whining.

Episode 6 focuses on Miranda who cries before Janine that Calvin doesn’t contribute enough for child support. She also hints at getting back together with him. She admits that she was the one who always kept nagging her ex-husband. But now, since Calvin has landed a good job, Miranda has changed. Janine even asks her if the sudden show of affection and regret is just for the sake of money. Meanwhile, even Calvin tells Curtis that the divorce is taking a toll on him.

