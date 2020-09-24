This week’s episodes from ‘Tyler Perry’s House Of Payne’ season 9 mostly revolve around the ongoing drama between Miranda and Calvin. Miranda is doubtful of her decision of divorcing Calvin. And she desperately wants him back. But Calvin seems to be plainly ignoring her advances. But when she continues to request him, he gets confused, seeks advice from Curtis. This is when he learns that his mum Ella had been talking to Miranda! Learning about the deceit, Calvin is furious! Head to the recap section, for more on the episodes. Now, you must be wondering about what can go down in ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 9 and 10. Well, we are here to help you with that.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episode 9 will release on September 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET on BET, followed by episode 10 at 8:30 pm ET. The series follows a weekly-release format with two back-to-back episodes dropping every Wednesday in the same time slot.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9 is called ‘Someone’. It throws the limelight on Calvin who decides to date someone else, following his divorce with Miranda. In the 10th episode, titled, ‘Something’s Rotten’, Jazmine gets candid with Ella about wanting to have sex for the first time.

Where to Watch Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 by tuning to BET at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on BET’s official website and on the BET app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV.

Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Direct TV. ‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. Prime members cannot stream ‘House of Payne’ as is, but you can add the Bet+ pack to your existing Amazon Prime plan, to access all their content, including this series.

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Season 9 Episode 7/8 Recap:

‘Tyler Perry’s House of Payne’ season 9 episodes 7 and 8 is titled ‘Love and Hate’ and ‘From Heart to Heart,’ respectively. Miranda talks to Ella and while conversing, hints that she does not want to divorce Calvin. She decides that she will fake a run-in with Calvin at his house. She reaches his place and has an awkward conversation with Malik and Jazmine. However, when Calvin enters, he simply ignores her and moves out. Later, Calvin meets up with Curtis and seeks his advice.

Following the discussion, Calvin learns that his mother Ella has been talking to Miranda. A furious Calvin slams the door but Ella intervenes. She says that whatever is the matter, he cannot behave like that. Once Ella leaves, Miranda enters. She requests her ex to come back. But he is not ready to bend. At the end of the episode, Calvin cannot ignore her anymore and they share a kiss.

