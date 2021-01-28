‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ is a drama series created, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. The show, a spin-off of ‘The Oval,’ originally released in March 2020 on BET+. It follows Ruth, who gets tangled up in her own web when she joins the religious sex cult, Rakadushi. She has to play along until she finds a way to get herself and her daughter out of the situation safely. Season 1 sees the characters walking a tight rope of morality as they are constantly faced with dilemmas. Naturally, the fans must want to know if there will be a second season. Let’s find out!

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 2 Release Date

‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ season 1 premiered on March 19, 2020, on BET+, with the season concluding on January 28, 2021. Season 1 consists of 24 episodes with a runtime of 41-80 minutes each.

As for season 2, here is everything we know. The show seems highly likely to be greenlit for season 2, but an official announcement has not been made yet. The gripping storyline is promising as far as content for future episodes is concerned. Therefore, we can expect ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ season 2 to release sometime in March 2021.

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Ruth Truesdale (Melissa L. Williams) finds herself in trouble when she realizes that she does not want to be part of the Rakadushi cult. The Highest/Tyrone Luckett (Matt Cedeño) is the Rakadushi cult’s leader, with Dikhan (Lenny Thomas) as his right-hand man. Andrew (Blue Kimble) is an undercover FBI agent who has joined the cult but becomes an ardent follower. He also has a forbidden relationship with Tally (Yvonne Senat Jones), who is Ruth’s friend. Other characters in the series are Jay (David Alan Madrick), Marva (Baadja-Lyne Odums), Brian (Jaime Callica), Lynn (Nirine S. Brown), Mack (Herve Clermont), Sarah (Stephanie Charles), Malcolm (Anthony Bless), and River (Colin McCalla).

If there is a season 2, most of the actors playing these characters will return, although there may be a few exceptions. If new characters are introduced, then we may also see fresh faces on the screen.

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

By the end of the first season, Ruth is not the only one who has uncovered the truth about the cult. More and more followers have begun to see the evils beneath all that the cult stands for. Ruth is compelled to stand up for herself, which may risk her plan to escape. But River extends a helping hand as he helps Ruth deal with The Highest. Mack tries to contain matters between Andrew, Malcolm, and Sarah, as things escalate to a dangerous point.

If there is a season 2, we will know the consequences of Ruth’s actions. A lot seems to have gotten stirred among the cult members which means that the dynamics could take an interesting turn. Loyalty will be tested, compromises and sacrifices will be made, with more dilemmas and conflicts coming to light if the show is renewed for a second outing.

