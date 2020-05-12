‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ is an American sitcom that first premiered on March 6, 2015. Created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the comedy series revolves around the life of Kimmy Schmidt, who escapes a doomsday cult after being held captive for 15 years by a manipulative Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne. As she moves to New York City, Kimmy befriends Titus Andromedon, Jacqueline Voorhees, and Lillian Kaushtupper, who help her in rebooting her life.

The show has enjoyed the status of being one of the best comedy series in recent times. It has received critical acclaim since its premiere and has garnered a cult following over its four-season run. Touted as “the first great sitcom of the streaming era” by The Week critic Scott Meslow, the show has been lauded for its feminist tone, witty dialogues, well-placed humor, character development, and electrifying performances by the main cast. It has won multiple accolades along with 18 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Despite its success, Netflix decided to cancel the show after four seasons. You must be wondering: why was it canceled and if there is any chance that there will be an ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ season 5? Let’s find out.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 premiered on May 30, 2018, and concluded on January 25, 2019, after 12 episodes. You can watch all the episodes on Netflix.

As far as the possibility of another season is concerned, here’s what we know. On May 3, 2018, it was reported that the fourth season of Netflix’s popular comedy series would be its last. Naturally, the cancellation news came as a disappointment to the fans, who were not ready to bid farewell to their beloved show.

Tituss Burgess, who plays Titus on the show, posted a farewell video on Instagram, thanking all the cast and crew for their support over the years. Check it out!

However, in an interview with Deadline, Co-creator Robert Carlock hinted at a potential follow-up movie. “Well, I just think it would be really fun. We chose very specific ending places for everybody but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t stories to tell. I think there’s some really fun stuff that is still on the table for all of them, so it would be fun,” said Carlock.

And as good news to all the fans, Deadline reported on May 8, 2019, that the show was coming back for an interactive special on its parent network. Created by the original creators, the special features the core-four – Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and Carol Kane, along with Daniel Radcliffe. Fey revealed, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was one of the first original comedy series on Netflix, and now it will be its first interactive comedy event. Fans will be able to make choices on behalf of our characters, taking different story paths with, of course, different jokes. I think it’s a great fit for our show and will be a great way to officially complete the series.”

Just like ‘Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch’ and ‘You vs. Wild,’ ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend’ gives the viewers a chance to direct the life of the protagonist in a choose-your-own-adventure-style special. But as far as the future of the show goes, unfortunately, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 5 is officially canceled. Well, we can at least be content that the series ended on a conclusive note, with a happy ending for all the fan-favorite characters.

Also, you never know, Fey and Carlock might come up with a revival or a spin-off starring Tituss, sometime in the future. Until that happens, you can always watch the re-runs of your favorite show.

