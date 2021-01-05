What’s the primary concept of ‘Undercover Billionaire’? Well, this is one show that truly defines the American Dream. The show had initially premiered on Discovery on August 6, 2019. Season 1 revolves around billionaire Glenn Stearns, founder of Stearns Lending, who tries to launch a million-dollar business in Erie, Pennsylvania. He has only 90 days to complete the task and starts the process with only $100 in hand. The series’s main goal is to prove one thing — for a self-made man like Stearns, can he do it all over again. And that too from scratch? Well, toward the end of season 1, he is successful. He opens a restaurant and creates a brand, Underdog BBQ.

Season 2 embraces the same concept, but there is a certain twist. In the new episodes, we follow not one but three billionaires. All of them are tasked with launching a business in three months. With only a few dollars in hand, it is yet to be seen if they can overcome the challenges of the modern world and emerge successful this time. So, do you wish to know more about the premiere episode from the upcoming season? Well, we have you covered!

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date:

‘Undercover Billionaire’ Season 2 Episode 1 premieres on January 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on the Discovery Channel.

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 2 introduces us to three billionaires. They are given one phone each, with no contacts, and sent to different US cities. With only a hundred dollars in hand, they need to launch a business in 90 days while navigating the pandemic situation. We first meet Monique Idlett-Mosley, a music mogul who had owned the Moseley Music Group, alongside her former husband, Timbaland. She is currently the founder of Reign Ventures, an investment firm that helps women, minority communities, and entrepreneurs.

The second billionaire is Grant Cardone, a real estate investor, disrupter, and the founder of Cardone Capital, a private equity firm. He has authored several books such as ‘If You’re Not First, You’re Last,’ a New York Times Best Seller. Another of his written works, ‘Sell or Be Sold’ is an Axiom Award Winner. Finally, rounding up the cast is Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, and builder. She had first stepped into the male-dominated world of real estate by importing and retailing antiques and collectibles. She eventually started her own design firm, retail store, and manufacturing facility.

Where to Stream Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Undercover Billionaire’ season 2 on tv as and when they air on Discovery by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Wednesday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as Discovery Plus and the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, including iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase/ rent an individual episode or buy an entire season.

