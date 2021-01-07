When ‘Undercover Billionaire’ dropped its second season on January 6, 2021, we met three business tycoons — who are given just $100 in their pockets and then dropped off in unfamiliar cities. Without their name, cash, or contacts. they are tasked with launching a $1 million business in only 90 days – but from scratch. More on that later. Now, do you wish to know more about the 2nd episode from the ongoing season? Well, we have you covered!

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Undercover Billionaire’ Season 2 Episode 2 premieres on January 13, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on the Discovery Channel.

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Hustle Up’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Discovery: “Grant hustles for a big score to kickstart his business and get out of the RV, Monique needs work and pressure tests her concept, and with her back against the wall, Elaine lands on a million-dollar idea.”

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Season 2 kicks off by introducing us to three billionaires. The main task starts in the premiere episode itself. Each of the business titans is allotted one phone each, which has no contacts. They are then dropped at different US cities. With only a hundred dollars in hand, they are asked to build a business, within a mere span of 90 days. What’s more? The need to achieve the impossible while navigating the pandemic situation.

The first business tycoon is Monique Idlett-Mosley, a music mogul who had co-owned the Moseley Music Group with her former husband, Timbaland. She currently runs Reign Ventures, an investment firm that helps women, minority communities, and entrepreneurs. Next up is Grant Cardone, a real estate investor, disrupter, and the founder of Cardone Capital, a private equity firm. He is the writer of multiple books such as ‘If You’re Not First, You’re Last,’ a New York Times Best Seller. Finally, the third business icon from the cast is Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, and builder.

Where to Stream Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘Undercover Billionaire’ season 2 on tv as and when they air on Discovery by tuning in at 8 p.m ET each Wednesday. You can avail of this service by opting for a cable subscription. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as Discovery Plus and the Discovery Go app.

Live-streaming is also an alternative for many cord-cutters. Without a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV — via any of your devices, including iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. The final alternative is Amazon Prime Video. On this platform, you can either purchase/ rent an individual episode or buy an entire season.

