When ‘Undercover Billionaire’ season 2 released its 7th episode this week, we saw Monique use up her rent money to secure a local business. Meanwhile, Grant chances upon a group of people who might invest in his business. Elaine, on the other hand, is on a roll with a new funding source. Have you seen the episode? If yes, you must be curious about the next episode, in the case of which we are here to assist!

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Undercover Billionaire’ Season 2 Episode 8 is slated to premiere on February 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT on the Discovery Channel.

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The official synopsis for the eighth episode has not been released yet. We will update this section as soon as we receive any updates. Most likely, our billionaires will continue to work rigorously on their respective business ideas in the upcoming episode as well.

Where to Stream Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Undercover Billionaire’ on TV as and when it airs on Discovery at the time mentioned above, provided you have a cable subscription. If that is not an option, you can stream the episodes on Discovery’s official website, as well as Discovery Plus and the Discovery Go app.

Cord cutters can alternatively opt for Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and SlingTV using any device, including iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. The show is also available on Amazon Prime Video, where you can purchase or rent the episodes.

Undercover Billionaire Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Season 2 of ‘Undercover Billionaire’ introduces three self-made billionaires. The first one is Monique Idlett-Mosley, known for her musical endeavors. She was married to popular artist Timbaland and had co-owned the Moseley Music Group with him. She now runs an investment firm called Reign Ventures that assists women, minority communities, and entrepreneurs. The second business executive happens to be Elaine Culotti, a real estate developer, interior designer, and builder. The third business icon is Grant Cardone, a real estate investor and disrupter. He is the founder of Cardone Capital, a private equity firm.

The show assigns the trio a task to complete. They are sent to different cities in the US, with nothing but a hundred dollars and a phone each. Hence, their entrepreneurial skills are put to the test as each one has to build a viable business within 90 days. In the 7th episode of season 2, the business legends are hard at work with different ideas and strategies backing them up. Monique invests her rent money in rebranding a local business. Grant hosts a group of potential investors and faceplants in front of them. Elaine comes up with another money-making tranche and also finds a new source to fund her $1 million idea.

