The premiere episode of the fourth season of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is aptly titled ‘Kids Having Kids’. Jenna, who is expecting, wants a car for her birthday while Myrka is thrown out from her home by her mom for getting pregnant. Jessica is expecting to be a grandmom soon and tries to reconcile the teens Reanna and Taron. More on that later. Now the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? Well, let’s get started.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 2 is slated to premiere on Sunday, December 27, 2020, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The previous three seasons are currently available on Hulu. New episodes should be added to the platform after they air on tv screens.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

Episode 2 of Season 4 of ‘Unexpected’ is called ‘Worst. Birthday. EVER.’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Jenna only wanted one thing for her birthday: a car. Away at college, Tyra receives devastating news. Taron and Reanna accuse each other of cheating weeks before she is due. Myrka and Ethan get an ultrasound.”

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

Jenna and Aden are expecting and they themselves are kids. While Jenna is 16, Aden is 17, and they made the mistake of not using protection. Jenna, on the other hand, also has been wanting a car for a long time now. Now, she demands a car from her dad on her birthday. Myrka and her boyfriend Ethan are pregnant as well. They have been dating since she was fourteen and Ethan was fifteen. Their pregnancy was a result of them not using birth control. After Myrka’s mom learns about the development, she kicks her daughter out of the house. Ethan’s parents agree to let Myrka live with them.

Tyra and Alex are already parents to a baby daughter named Layla. 19-year-old Tyra has started attending college and is using birth control so that they do not have another baby. But her long hours at school causes strain in her relationship with Alex. Reanna is 15 and she is gearing up to welcome her first child. She is lucky to have a supportive mom. But her boyfriend Taron decided to turn his back on her when he heard she was expecting. Myrka meets her mother over lunch and she has not softened a bit. On the other hand, Reanna’s mom attempts to make peace between Taron and her daughter.

