The second episode of the fourth season of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is aptly titled ‘Worst. Birthday. EVER.’ Jenna has been pestering her dad for a car. On the other hand, Tyra, who is in her college, gets an upsetting piece of news. Taron and Reanna accuse each other of cheating only a few weeks before her due date. Myrka and Ethan get an ultrasound done. More on that later. Now the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? Well, let’s get started.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 3 is slated to premiere on Sunday, January 3, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The previous three seasons are currently available on Hulu. New episodes should be added to the platform after they air on tv screens.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 of Season 4 of ‘Unexpected’ is called ‘Invitation to the Gender Reveal’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Jessica worries Reanna may be going into early labor. Tyra is furious that Julie’s internet boyfriend has moved in. Myrka invites her mum to her gender reveal party. Jenna refuses to move her pet rabbit’s cage to make room for a new crib.”

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

Tyra has always has had trust issues with Alex. Now, after she goes off to college, the problems increase manifold. She has also left Layla with Alex while attending college in another town. Essentially, he is now a single dad. On the other hand, Myrka and Ethan hang out with their friends. Myrka says that in South Texas, it is pretty common for teens to get pregnant. However, Myrka’s friends tend to disagree with one of them saying that they never expected an innocent girl like her to get pregnant at such a young age. Later, the couple goes for an ultrasound, unaccompanied by Myrka’s mother Lilliana. And this was expected. We do know that Lilliana had claimed she cannot support a teen pregnancy when she comes from such a religious household. She had even asked Myrka to terminate the pregnancy. When the latter had refused, she was kicked out of her mother’s house.

