The 3rd episode of the fourth season of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is aptly titled ‘Invitation to the Gender Reveal’. Jessica is worried that Reanna may go into early labor. On the other hand, Tyra is livid when Julie’s online boyfriend moves into the house. Myrka invites her mum to her gender reveal party and Jenna denies removing her rabbit cage to make space for a new crib. More on that later. Now the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? Well, let’s get started.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 4 is slated to premiere on Sunday, January 10, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The previous three seasons are currently available on Hulu. New episodes should be added to the platform after they air on tv screens.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 of Season 4 of ‘Unexpected’ is called ‘Catching Up With Hailey 1’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Tiarra hears the Matthew drama when she gets together with Hailey 1. Taron threatens to take Reanna to court to see his baby. Myrka and Ethan prepare for an extravagant gender reveal party.”

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

While Myrka is still struggling to win the approval of her mother and is working six days a week to support her upcoming baby, Jenna’s dad and stepmom are super supportive of her pregnancy. They even buy her a crib but she does not wish to change the entire set-up of her room just to install the crib. She also does not wish to move the rabbit gifted to her by her boyfriend Aden. She additionally says that she wishes to convert the guest room into a nursery. But her family explains that the baby needs to sleep with its mom.

Reanna, on the other hand, is having complications in her journey toward motherhood. She suffers from morning sickness and also has cramps on her body. Tyra, who lives with her boyfriend Alex and his fam, is also having problems. When Alex’s mom brings home a new boyfriend, Tyra is not comfortable. She then approaches her own mother to step in and help her out. Reanna is admitted to the hospital because she has gone into early labor, apparently. But she still refuses to call the baby’s father since she is not on talking terms with him.

