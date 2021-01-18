The 5th episode of the fourth season of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is aptly titled ‘Fighting With Your Mom on Social Media’. What happens here is that Myrka and Liliana get into an argument over social media. Jenna gives an ultimatum to her parents to get along at the baby shower. Reanna and Taron discuss with their mothers to sort out custody. Tyra gets stuck in a storm on the way to see Alex and Layla. More on that later. Now the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? Well, let’s get started.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 6 is slated to premiere on Sunday, January 24, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 6 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The previous three seasons are currently available on Hulu. New episodes should be added to the platform after they air on tv screens.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 of Season 4 of ‘Unexpected’ is called ‘C-section in Jeopardy’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Myrka attends her last sonogram appointment alone due to COVID-19; Reanna’s planned C-section may be in jeopardy; Lilly is pregnant with her second child; Tyra and Alex go on their first date in over a year.”

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

Jenna has a very close relationship with her mom although she does not live with her. She has grown up with her dad since she moved in with him when she was in the ninth grade. She took the decision because she was then having issues with her mother. And now, she has issues with her dad. Jenna’s father and mother want to have two baby showers. But Jenna wants only one event and wishes that both her parents are present. On the other hand, Aden’s family also wants to organize just one baby shower. She only wishes that everyone can get along, only for the sake of her baby.

Myrka’s mother Lilliana had kicked her out of the house when she found out her daughter was pregnant. However, her partner Ethan is a responsible and a good guy. His family is also supportive and they take in Myrka. As per Lilliana, Myrka is now Charlie and Michelle’s problem. Reanna is still furious with her ex-boyfriend Taron. She does not want to share any responsibility but Taron wants to share custody.

