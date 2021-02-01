The 7th episode of the fourth season of TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ is aptly titled ‘The Circumcision Conversation.’ What happens here is we finally witness Reanna giving birth during the pandemic. On the other hand, Jenna and Aden have an altercation about the impending baby shower. Tyra lands in a problem when she has a little too much fun on her cheerleading trip in Miami, Florida. Lilly and Lawrence have a debate over circumcision during their family dinner, which eventually becomes awkward. More on that later. Now the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? Well, let’s get started.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Unexpected’ season 4 episode 8 is slated to premiere on Sunday, February 14, 2021, on TLC, at 10 pm ET/PT.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

You can stream the upcoming episode of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 by tuning into TLC at the aforementioned date and time. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can also watch the show on its official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. You can also rent already released episodes and stream them on-demand on Amazon Prime Video. The previous three seasons are currently available on Hulu. New episodes should be added to the platform after they air on tv screens.

Unexpected Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

At Jessica’s house, Reanna is gearing up for her c-section since she cannot medically have a natural birth. Because of COVID, c-sections are not allowed, but because of her complications, the hospital makes an exception. Even Tarron is not allowed to be there. When Reanna is on her way to the hospital, she is still nervous. Reanna and Tarron have already seen their own share of issues in their relationship, and, sadly, they can’t be together during the delivery.

Jenna has a very close relationship with her mom, although she does not live with her. She has grown up with her dad since she moved in with him when she was in the ninth grade. She took the decision because she was then having issues with her mother. And now, she has issues with her dad. Jenna’s father and mother want to have two baby showers. But Jenna wants only one event and wishes that both her parents are present. On the other hand, Aden’s family also wants to organize just one baby shower. She only wishes that everyone can get along, only for the sake of her baby.

Myrka’s mother, Lilliana, had kicked her out of the house when she found out her daughter was pregnant. However, her partner Ethan is a responsible and a good guy. His family is also supportive, and they take in Myrka. As per Lilliana, Myrka is now Charlie and Michelle’s problem.

Read More: Where is the Cast of TLC’s Unexpected Now?