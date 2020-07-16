ABC has expanded its comedy slate by adding ‘United We Fall,’ a comedy sitcom that follows a married couple – Bill and Jo, as they navigate the stormy waters of parenthood, while also dealing with their over-inquisitive in-laws. It premiered on July 15, 2020, with back-to-back episodes on ABC. In just two episodes, the show has managed to impress the audiences and the critics.

The show has been lauded for its intriguing characters and lighthearted premise, which is packed with loads of zingers and jokes. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘United We Fall’ episode 3? Well, we are here to help you with that.

United We Fall Episode 3 Release Date

‘United We Fall’ episode 3 will release on July 22, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Date Night.’ In the episode, we can expect Bill and Jo to put their egos aside and request Sandy to take care of their two young kids, while they head out to join Chuy and Brie on their weekly date night. After watching Chuy and Brie, Bill and Jo might realize that they need to work on their romance. On the other hand, Sandy might discover that she lacks parenting skills.

Where to Watch United We Fall Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘United We Fall’ episode 3 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the episodes, the next day on-demand and on Hulu. ‘United We Fall’ is available for streaming on Direct TV. Another way you can enjoy the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

United We Fall Episode 1 and 2 Recap:

In the series premiere, we meet the Ryan and Rodriguez family. Bill Ryan and Jo Rodriguez are a regular married couple leading an ordinary life which isn’t devoid of drama, thanks to their two young kids – Emily and Lulu. If that isn’t enough, Bill’s overbearing mother Sandy moves in with them to add to their woes. If by any chance, Bill and Jo manage to dodge the taunts and unsolicited parenting advice Sandy throws at them, Jo’s brother Chuy steps in to pry and scrutinize their lifestyle. In episode 1, Bill and Jo attend a parent-teacher conference, where they are forced to deal with multiple questions from the teachers, regarding their approach to parenting.

The two find solace in the fact that no matter what people say about them, both Bill and Jo are trying their best to be good parents to Emily and Lulu. After that, the family makes a hurried visit to the Emergency Room, when their young daughter suffers a rectum prolapse. Thankfully, the crisis is averted and they are glad the kids are healthy and safe. In the second episode, Chuy convinces Bill and Jo to send their younger one, Lulu, in preschool. Things go haywire when they are informed by the staff that Lulu is a biter. On the other hand, Sandy makes use of an ancestry DNA kit to delve into the details of her family history.

