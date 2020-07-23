‘United We Fall’ is ABC’s comedy-drama that takes a deep look at young couples struggling with parental duties. The premise is quite familiar when it comes to sitcoms but this particular series has set its bar high. It has been appreciated for its lighthearted humor and charming performances. Even the low-key pleasantness manages to engage you from the first episode itself.

In the two-episode premiere that landed last week, we meet Bill and Jo, who face criticism from their extended fam for their relaxed parenting skills. In the third episode that dropped this Wednesday, we witnessed the duo dealing with more issues. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘United We Fall’ episode 4? Well, we are here to help you with that.

United We Fall Episode 4 Release Date

‘United We Fall’ episode 4 will release on July 29, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Participation Trophy.’ Its official synopsis gives us further insights into what the story will entail. It goes as follows: “In an attempt to get Emily interested in something other than her iPad, Bill and Jo enroll her in her uncle Chuy’s soccer clinic. Meanwhile, Sandy’s infamous gift-giving habit gets out of hand.”

Where to Watch United We Fall Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘United We Fall’ episode 4 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the episodes, the next day on-demand and on Hulu. ‘United We Fall’ is available for streaming on Direct TV. Another way you can enjoy the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

United We Fall Episode 3 Recap:

‘United We Fall’ had started off with Bill and Jo, a young couple and parents to their baby daughter, Lulu. They also have an elder daughter named Emily. Emily is facing issues in school because of her minimal social skills. Bill’s mother Sandy and Jo’s brother Chuy tell Bill and Jo that they are not doing their duties properly as parents and need to put in more effort.

In response, Bill and Jo decide to ignore people’s criticism and start leading a positive life. In a good turn of events, Emily’s teacher summons her parents and appreciates their daughter’s critical thinking. Bill, of course, invites Sandy and Chuy for drinks so that he can boast. But things get complicated when Emily needs to be taken to the hospital. A social worker interviewing Jo indicates that the latter is a negligent mum which leads to Jo losing her cool.

This week, we see Bill and Jo facing another hiccup in their parental journey. They reluctantly ask Sandy to babysit when Chuy and Brie coerce them into joining them for date night. While Bill and Jo discover that their marriage has turned a bit stale, Sandy realizes that she is not a perfect parent as well.

