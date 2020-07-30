ABC’s hilarious family comedy, ‘United We Fall’ follows an exasperated couple, who are also parents to two young kids, as they navigate the ups and downs of dealing with her annoying in-house in-laws. In the episodes that have aired across the past weeks, we have seen the bonds getting seriously tangled among the different family members! In fact, Bill and Jo are trying their best to raise their two daughters under the same roof as his mother, Sandy — who has decided to move in and stay put in the house.

On the other hand, Jo’s super-opinionated brother and business partner, Chuy, jumps in to complicate matters further. We do know that rounding out the family has always been a successful trope that plays out well for sitcoms. You have more characters to develop the chemistry and this adds to the fun! Well, continuing this crazy story, in the 4th episode that dropped this Wednesday, we witnessed Bill and Jo dealing with more issues. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘United We Fall’ episode 5? Well, we are here to help you with that.

United We Fall Episode 5 Release Date:

‘United We Fall’ episode 5 will release on August 5, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

United We Fall Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘My Favorite Marta.’ Its official synopsis gives us further insights into what the story will entail. It goes as follows: “Jo steps in as a role model for her teenage niece Marta, much to her strict father Chuy’s dismay; while under the influence of post-colonoscopy drugs, Sandy inadvertently professes her love for her first husband, Dave.”

Where to Watch United We Fall Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘United We Fall’ episode 5 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the episodes, the next day on-demand and on Hulu. ‘United We Fall’ is available for streaming on Direct TV. Another way you can enjoy the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

United We Fall Episode 4 Recap:

This week’s episode of ‘United We Fall’ is all about varying family dynamics and interpersonal relationships. Bill and Jo are worried that their eldest kid, Emily, is too much obsessed with technology. She is always seen glued to the iPad. As a result, Bill and Jo decide to enroll her in a soccer clinic, owned and run by Chuy.

On the other hand, Bill’s side of the fam continues to carry on with their overbearing attitude. Sandy is forever ready to interfere by giving unwelcome parenting tips to Bill and Jo. The problem is further escalated when Sandy gets together with Chuy. However, in spite of all the stress, the husband-and-wife duo manages to stay united against everyone. What’s noteworthy here is, although their relatives are annoying, their intentions are good.

