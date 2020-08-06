Created by Julius Sharpe, ‘United We Fall’ is ABC’s sitcom that embraces a familiar trope — overwhelmed parents with wacky kids, compelled to expand their nuclear family due to economic constraints. In this series, Bill and Jo are parents to Emily and little Lulu. Their parenting skills are somewhat relaxed and as a result, they often face criticism from Bill’s mum Sandy and Jo’s brother Chuy. However, at the end of every episode, they realize that in spite of their bumbling efforts, they are, in fact, doing quite good as parents. And what is the secret? Always maintain a united front against everyone and stick to your own ideals.

Well, continuing this crazy story, in the 5th episode that dropped this Wednesday, we witnessed Jo dealing with some niece-related issues. If you have already watched it, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘United We Fall’ episode 6? Well, we are here to help you with that.

United We Fall Episode 6 Release Date:

‘United We Fall’ episode 6 will release on August 12, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

United We Fall Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘You’re Doing It Wrong.’ Its official synopsis gives us further insights into what the story will entail. It goes as follows: “Bill and Jo take their niece in after she clashes with her father; Bill regrets playing matchmaker when he gets wind of Dave’s plans to propose to Sandy.”

Where to Watch United We Fall Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘United We Fall’ episode 6 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. Since its premiere, the show has been dropping one weekly episode each Wednesday. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the episodes, the next day on-demand and on Hulu. ‘United We Fall’ is available for cable-free, live-streaming on Direct TV. Another way you can enjoy the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

United We Fall Episode 5 Recap:

In ‘My Favorite Marta’, Jo’s overbearing brother Chuy brings over his daughter, Marta, to visit Jo and Bill. However, Chuy is a strict dad and before allowing Marta to stay, he outlines several rules that she needs to follow. Chuy warns her against watching tv or playing video games.

He even forbids her from using Twitter and packs coasters in her bag — because, apparently, he has not seen any at Bill and Jo’s house. Listening to his non-stop banter, Jo asks if vaping is allowed. When Chuy appears shocked, she says, ‘just kidding’ — to which he reverts that everyone here is ‘kidding’ while he is the only one ‘adulting’.

Since Marta happens to be Jo’s niece, Jo steps in to assume the role of the teen’s new role model. Of course, when Chuy hears about it, he explodes! On the other hand, Sandy is heavily under the influence of post-colonoscopy drugs. And in her dreamlike state, she inadvertently professes her love for her first husband, Dave!

