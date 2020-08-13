‘United We Fall’ is ABC’s attempt to revive a concept that has been done and dusted with. Fans might already know its premise. An overwhelmed couple, Jo and Bill, raises two kids on their own terms — which are somewhat relaxed. However, they are constantly given advice by their close family members — which include Jo’s overbearing brother Chuy and Bill’s mum, Sandy. But the parents decide that they can tackle any problem if they band together — in other words, maintain a united front against everyone.

Well, continuing this crazy story, in the 6th episode that dropped this Wednesday, we witnessed Jo dealing with more niece-related issues, as a continuance from the events of episode 5. If you have already watched it, you must be wondering about what goes down in the upcoming episode, i.e., ‘United We Fall’ episode 7? Well, we are here to help you with that.

United We Fall Episode 7 Release Date:

‘United We Fall’ episode 7 will release on August 19, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on ABC.

United We Fall Episode 7 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Weekend.’ Its official synopsis gives us further insights into what the story will entail. It goes as follows: “Bill and Jo confirm the universal truth that with kids, weekends are worse than weekdays.” After all, in these COVID-19 times, parents will definitely relate to the storyline explored in the next part. Who has not thought, for once, that they were better off working than being cooped up with kids 24×7!

Where to Watch United We Fall Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘United We Fall’ episode 7 by tuning to ABC at the above-mentioned time. Since its premiere, the show has been dropping one weekly episode each Wednesday. You can also catch the show on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the episodes, the next day on-demand and on Hulu. ‘United We Fall’ is available for cable-free, live-streaming on Direct TV. Another way you can enjoy the show is by purchasing the episodes on Amazon Prime.

United We Fall Episode 6 Recap:

In ‘You’re Doing It Wrong’, “Bill and Jo take their niece in after she clashes with her father; Bill regrets playing matchmaker when he gets wind of Dave’s plans to propose to Sandy” — as per ABC’s official synopsis. In the earlier episode, we had seen that Jo’s niece Marta is dropped off at her home by Marta’s dad and Jo’s brother Chuy.

However, Marta is given a lost list of not to do things by the strict, overbearing Chuy. Now, after Marta returns home, she gets into a huge fight with her dad. As a result, she decides to stay at Jo and Bill’s home for the time being. On the other hand, it seems that Dave is getting serious with Sandy. And this entire link-up had been started by Bill in the first place. Now, when he gets wind of Dave’s plans to propose his mum, he is terrified!

