‘Shark Tank’ is one of the most unique television shows out there. It is equal parts entertaining and inspiring. Plus, it truly champions the spirit of entrepreneurship and the need to solve the many problems in our society today. We already know and love the panel that comprises of the “shark” investors, but the true stars of the show are the different entrepreneurs that seek funding for various projects.

Season 11 featured some really fascinating concepts, and we were really intrigued by Syed Naqvi and Sarah Paiji Yoo as they spoke about the need to reduce plastic waste, especially for our domestic chores. Their business, Blueland, tackles exactly this issue, and in this article, we talk about which direction the company has gone in since their appearance on the show.

Blueland: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Blueland took shape when Sarah Paiji Yoo became a new mom. She started researching more about the harmful effects of plastic on the environment and water. Needless to say, she was appalled when she learned that this single-use material generated hundreds of micro-plastics, which impacted the food that her child was consuming.

This inspired her to create a line of cleaning products that are not packaged in plastics, hence eliminating wasteful packaging. There are 4 categories of products on their website— soaps, laundry, dish, and cleaning sprays. The idea is simple. The customer buys the tablets that dissolve into the water in a “forever” bottle. Hence, lesser plastic is consumed.

On the show, Syed and Sarah asked for $270,000 in exchange for 2% of their business. Kevin O’Leary got on board with $270,000 for 3% and an additional $0.5 per kit royalty. With “Mr. Wonderful” endorsing this campaign for a sustainable future, it is natural to wonder how Blueland has grown since ‘Shark Tank.’

Blueland: Where Are They Now?

In more recent news, Kevin O’Leary has produced a commercial with Blueland, in which he exhibits the multifunctional products. The brand was further promoted when Kim Kardashian stated that she had ordered the merchandise. But you know a company is doing well when the customers themselves rave about the products and the ease and simplicity of using them.

Look who found us and is trying us out! 👀🤭🎊 https://t.co/j4E4uuxdfx — Blueland (@blueland) December 30, 2019

Evidently, Mark Cuban was right when he said that the show would help boost Blueland’s popularity. In October 2020, they launched their first collaboration (on a hand soap) with the luxe sustainable brand, Reformation. This set costs $50 on the website and includes foaming hand soap, dish soap, multi-surface cleaner, and laundry detergent. The company’s Instagram feed revealed that it has been mentioned on various prominent platforms such as Vogue, Oprah, and NYTimes.

On their website, you can find some rather affordable kits if you’re interested in jumping on the sustainability bandwagon (but don’t know how to). One of the cheapest options is the $6 refill packs. But if you’ve never made a purchase from them before, then you can also check out The Clean Suite pack, priced at $83. It includes 7 reusable containers and non-toxic refills for different purposes. However, if this is a bit too steep, then there’s The Everyday Clean kit ($69), The Routine Clean set ($50), and The Clean Essentials pack ($39).

There are many more combinations on the website which you can check out at your own convenience. But Blueland has definitely grown since its time on ‘Shark Tank.’ There are no signs of this slowing down anytime soon, which is great because who doesn’t want to support sustainability and a happy planet?

