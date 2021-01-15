A single idea can make you an entrepreneur and fetch you millions. But before that, the concept has to be turned into a reality. ABC’s multi-Emmy winning show ‘Shark Tank’ aims to do just that for the budding businessmen. It features “Sharks” or investors who give them a fair chance to pitch their unique business idea. Once certain about its success in the market, the expert panel readily invest millions in it. Bubbly Blaster is one such concept that many have imagined but was conceptualized by a duo of fledgling entrepreneurs. Here is how their company has grown after appearing on the show!

Bubbly Blaster: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Hailing from Los Angeles, California, Stason Strong and Bradley Hall co-founded the Bubbly Blaster within its headquarters in the Greater Los Angeles region, West Coast. The company was incorporated in 2017, but not much is known regarding how the brand came about. However, what can assuredly be claimed is that it has been doing exceptionally well since its official launch.

Bubbly Blaster is a detachable device that makes spraying champagne easier and fun with its stream going up to 30 feet. In addition to doubling as a bottle stopper, the unit is most compatible with full-sized 750ml champagne bottles and can comfortably fit 375ml and 1,000ml ones. The stylish and innovative design has also been patented.

Anyone can turn a simple corked bottle into “a long-lasting champers cannon” within seconds. The much-in-demand product is made from durable, high-quality aluminum and is available in fancy colors like rose gold, gold, hot pink, black, and white. It can be purchased at less than $100 and sometimes an additional discount is also given on it.

Bubbly Blaster: Where Are They Now?

Bubbly Blaster started selling out in 2018 and its overwhelmingly positive response encouraged the company to add “BB” gear to its stock that includes “Limited Edition Snapback” caps. With its simple one-hand accessibility, the merchandise has been stocked with accessory ports for nozzle attachments like universal Phone Cradles and GoPro compatible Video Mount to ease capturing the fun moment first-hand.

However, its demand has surely shown massive growth following its presentation on the show. Since being available in 41 countries in 2019, it has now broadened its customer base to 52 countries. In addition to placing the order on its official website, the unique champagne spray gun can be ordered on Amazon as it is shipped worldwide. To maintain an active engagement with the customers, Bubbly Blaster frequently holds contests through which they gift the winners a free sprayer.

