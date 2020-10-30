2020 has been an aggressive year for the entrepreneurs in ‘Shark Tank.’ Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, season 12 of the business reality series witnesses cut-throat competition among those trying to grab a deal. With a failing economic scenario, start-ups are desperate to get an investment – and what better option than the stage of ‘Shark Tank’?

However, deal or no deal, being featured in the show gives a brand so much publicity that they can easily secure their future in the market. One such product featured in the 12th iteration is Chirp – which does have a fascinating concept. Let’s dive a little more into its details.

Chirp: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Headquartered in Utah, Chirp is the brainchild of Tate Stock, who came up with the idea when he was pursuing economics at Brigham Young University. Formerly known as Plexus, Chirp manifested in Stock’s mind when he saw his grandma’s yoga wheel. Instantly, his innovative mind was at work. He was impressed by the product and incorporated additional materials to make a more durable, comfortable wheel. The resultant product is called the Chirp Wheel.

After a good response on online retail sites, Stock decided to make the venture a full-fledged business. So what does this wheel do? It is a back pain relief device – which stretches, gives strength, and releases tension from the muscles around the spine. The end result? Reduced back pain without doctors, drugs, or surgery!

Chirp Wheel can be used to give a deep massage. It perfectly aligns with the muscles and is gentle on the body. And the best part? You do not need any assistance to use it! All you require is a non-slip surface like a yoga mat, a soft rug, or a carpet. The portable device can be carried with you anywhere you go!

Chirp: Where Are They Now?

The Chirp Wheel is currently registered as the only Class 1 Medical Device by the FDA. CEO Tate Stock has even launched his own fulfillment and shipping company, ShipStud, which processes orders in Utah, and caters to the requirements of other start-ups. Chirp is available on leading online portals and has garnered multiple favorable reviews.

What’s more? The product has been appreciated by several leading portals, including the likes of websites like HGTV and Healthcare Business, among others. Yes, Tate Stock is doing pretty well in his venture, and we are sure that he has a long way to go! [Feature Image Credits: Chirp Wheel/Instagram]

