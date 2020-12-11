ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ returned for its twelfth season in October 2020 with yet another set of interesting business pitches from ambitious entrepreneurs. The business reality show first aired in 2009 and has since then acted as an excellent platform for up-and-coming businesses. It features a panel of five investors or “sharks,” who judge the new and innovative business pitches to identify potentially fruitful investment opportunities. Codi, a storytelling robot, is one of the more exciting business ideas presented in episode 8 of season 12. Here we have compiled everything we know about this fascinating gadget.

Codi: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Codi Robots is a storytelling and educational robot created to engage children in an intriguing approach to learning. The robot is the flagship product of Pillar Learning, which is a company co-founded by Dayu Yang and Chris Oslebo in December 2017. They were later joined by William Mock, a former kindergarten teacher with a deep level understanding of children’s educational requirements. These three pioneers of advanced learning state that their objective is to leverage a combination of innovative technology and educational research to satisfy the developmental standards of every child.

Dayu, Codi’s creator, says that the inspiration behind Codi is derived from his own childhood experiences. Reliving his memories of the classic PBS shows, including Mr. Rogers, Reading Rainbow, and Sesame Street, made him realize the importance of implementing effective educational entertainment. With the advent of recent technologies, the approaches to educate children through entertainment will soon be outdated. Dayu mentions that Pillar Learning was developed to deliver wholesome content using technology in the right and a child-friendly manner.

Codi utilizes artificial intelligence with voice-enabled learning algorithms to customize the content according to the child’s preferences. Codi’s applications are not limited to just storytelling. The robot can also play music and implore children to carry out their routine tasks such as brushing their teeth or cleaning their room. It has an amicable and adorable shape and is only 8.5 inches tall with big eyes and an antenna and ears that light up in different colors.

Children can additionally dress the robot up in plush pajamas, which are also available for sale. Codi allows parents to maintain control through a mobile app that is connected to the interactive computer chip in the robot. With every robot costing $125 and the outfits $10 each, Codi delivers on the interests of the parents along with their children.

Codi: Where Are They Now?



Codi, the storytelling robot, has already found favor with parents owing to its plethora of uses. The robot has a catalog of more than 200 songs, ranging from classics to originals and lullabies. The primary function of storytelling has been further enhanced by increasing the storage capacity to 130+ classic stories, which are read out by professional voice actors. The robot is genderless, and when asked, it reminds you that it is a robot.

Codi ensures safety and durability by using high-quality, stain-resistant ABS plastic, along with soft, food-grade silicone to protect children who are teething. The quality of materials used to make the robot is strictly per the standards of children’s products. Codi’s storytelling abilities can help children work through various emotions. It also comes with a message delivery system that allows parents to leave messages for their children.

The robot has both online and offline applications. The battery life of the robot is impressive at 10 hours. The data stored within is all encrypted to protect the privacy of users. The success of this little robot is reflected through various features in articles from notable digital media companies like BuzzFeed and in blogs from parenting websites. The product is available on common sites like Amazon and eBay, along with an assortment of outfits for it.

Read More: Update on Peekaboo Ice-cream From Shark Tank