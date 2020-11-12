ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ is the perfect platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and products before a panel of industry tycoons, known to us as “Sharks,” for an investment into their dreams. The amateurs realize that their plans have the potential of one day becoming a business that can generate perhaps millions of dollars, but they don’t have the means to build upon it, which is why they need the Sharks. But the truth is, the Sharks are not all that easy to impress, and with Season 12 bringing innovation to a whole new level, the stakes are even higher. Hoping to cross all obstacles and walk away with a deal of a lifetime, though, is Foam Party Hats. So, let’s find out all that there is to know about them.

Foam Party Hats: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Foam Party Hats is a company that was created by a mother-son duo, Grace and Manuel Rojas, who wanted to bring some fun into traditional accessories. The idea for it came up when Grace was residing in Venezuela and planning the Hora Loca, “crazy hour,” for her daughter’s wedding. She wanted to do something that was both popular and yet out of the blue to surprise everyone, which is when she let her creative side let loose. Grace dreamed up wild hats for everyone, guests included, and made them with bright colors and extravagant designs. Eventually, its success at the party led her to start a small business in the country.

But then, in 2010, because of Venezuela’s economic crisis, Grace and her son, Manuel, moved to Houston, Texas. Initially, she was a bit heartbroken to leave her craft behind. But when she realized that there was a market for crazy hats in America as well, she resumed work, making it bigger and better than ever, even going as far as to develop the website for it herself. As soon as Manuel completed his education, he joined his mother’s business as well, and together, the duo established Foam Party Hats LLC, where one size fits most. Their products are high-quality, lightweight, and extremely flexible, making it perfect for almost everyone.

Foam Party Hats: Where Are They Now?

Foam Party Hats have not only had customers in all 50 states of America, but they have also managed to garner the attention and business of Google and New Orleans’ Mardi Gras festival. To be honest, it is not all that surprising considering how the company has such a wide variety of products to choose from. Whether it be sports, seasonal, holiday, wedding, birthday, bar mitzvah, or any other occasion, they have a crazy, over-the-top, and yet incredibly fun hat for it all. Grace and Manuel have supplied their hats for the Chinese New Year, St. Patrick’s Day festivities, and Oktoberfests as well. And the best part is that Foam Party Hats make great party favors.

Apart from hats, the company also offers other types of head accessories, like wigs, headbands, and luxurious vintage hats. From floral to animal print or from geeky designs to pop culture’s favorite looks, Foam Party Hats has something for everyone to enjoy. Currently, their products are only available online – on Amazon and their official website. And each piece of theirs ranges from between $10 to $50. However, if you’re looking for a bride and groom paired hat, it’s a bit more on the expensive side, but considering their strict quality standards, it seems to be worth it. You can also find party packages on their website, and that, of course, is costlier as well.

