The concept of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ is simple; successfully pitch your company, business model, and product to a panel of uber-successful industry investors, or Sharks as we know them, and walk away with a funding that will help you realize all your business dreams and take it to the next level. Of course, even if you don’t get an offer from the Sharks, the exposure and publicity from being on the show itself will definitely do wonders. Hoping to be in the former category, though, was GarmaGaurd, a company that we got introduced to in the premiere episode of season 12. Curious to know more about them? We have all the information for you.

GarmaGuard: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Pete Badawy, a United States Army Police Officer, is the inventor of GarmaGuard. He, along with his wife Bianca, a nurse, work first responder jobs, so they always had this habit of getting rid of any unnecessary items of clothing from themselves before entering their house. In a day, while Bianca would go from room to room in a hospital or visit the site of a disaster, Pete would enter into long-abandoned buildings or answer calls of aid, so they just didn’t want any germs or infections to enter into their home with them. After getting tired of the long process, the couple began looking for a product that would eliminate odors and keep their clothes fresh for longer, but they found none. So, Pete decided to invent it himself.

He and Bianca founded Elysian Labs LLC in New Jersey and came up with GarmaGuard, the very first all-organic, non-GMO garment and fabric cleanser. Yes, there are other such fresheners in the market, but rather than getting rid of all the unwanted molecules entirely, they tend to trap them in. GarmaGuard is a product, which due to its active ingredient of citric acid, attacks the odor at its source and effectively cleans and disinfects the items of clothing. It is applicable to almost everything – even car seats and accessories- being gentle despite its harsh purpose. GarmaGaurd is vegan, cruelty-free, and biodegradable, with no abrasive chemicals added to it. Just one quick spray and you are good to go.

GarmaGaurd: Update

One can of GarmaGuard includes about 225 sprays, approximating to a 30 day supply. And because of its size, it can easily fit in your hands, your purses, or be kept in cars. It honestly is small enough to be stashed anywhere. With Pete being a proud United States military man, the product is completely manufactured in America, so you don’t even have to worry about the quality of it.

Pete and Bianca have a trademark on the name, and their Instagram, with almost 20,000 followers, shows that they already have quite a consumer base for it as well. Their website also highlights the number of satisfied customers they have, with numerous 5-star reviews and comments that state that GarmaGuard is “miraculous,” and “so good” that it “should be selling itself.”

It’s evident that Pete and Bianca pride themselves on being able to serve everyone that buys from them, so what happens when they come in front of the Sharks, we’ll have to wait and find out.

Read More: Update on Rumpl Blankets From Shark Tank