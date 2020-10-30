ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ is a business-focused unscripted reality TV show wherein aspiring entrepreneurs from around the world pitch their business models and ideas to a panel of investors for funding. The business moguls sitting on said panel, who know how to make the best of any situation, in turn, propose some mouth-watering offers.

And as the end goal is for each side to cut a deal that benefits both of them equally, the interaction that follows schools us in the ways of the industry. But, let’s be honest, only a handful of people whose ideas show growth potential walk away with the deal of a lifetime. Hoping to be in this category, as seen in season 12, is Hug Sleep, with the product Sleep Pod. Here’s everything we know about it!

Hug Sleep: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Founded by Matt Mundt, the origin story of Hug Sleep is just like any other – it was something that he had initially created for himself. For as long as he could remember, Matt always had trouble falling asleep, and as he grew up, his stress levels because of college or work made sleep even more elusive for him. Legitimately tired of this and letting it affect both his personal and professional life, Matt decided to do something about it.

He tried weighted blankets at first, and although it worked, it wasn’t what he was looking for, especially as it kept sliding off the bed and curbed his movements. In his own words, he felt as if he was being “squashed like a panini.” As a designer with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, who had worked on products for companies like Apple, Harley-Davidson, and Foxconn, Matt took up the challenge to invent his own blanket.

Matt also tried several materials, factored in various determinants of comfort, and figured out a way to create a layer of pressure against the skin without it being too restricting. And that’s how he ended up with Sleep Pod, a cocoon-shaped blanket that covers one’s whole body and envelops them into safety all night long. Because Matt deemed it to be almost perfect, he decided to help others like him and sell it as well, thus giving life to Hug Sleep.

Hug Sleep: Where Are They Now?

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hug Sleep is currently being run by Matt and his wife, Angie, who, together, with creativity, passion, and compassion, only want to do one thing – help others sleep better. Their product, Sleep Pod, uses Deep Touch Pressure to provide a gentle and soothing weight that lets you relax and fall asleep. It enables your heart rate to slow down, your muscles to relax, and even improves your blood circulation, releasing chemicals that make you happy. Made up of 89% polyester and 11% Lycra, Sleep Pod is cool, breathable, and soft, all the while being extremely cozy.

Plus, the best part of Sleep Pod is that it is machine washable, lightweight and takes up very little space, meaning that it can be taken anywhere. It comes in three sizes: Small, for people no taller than six feet, wearing size 0 to 4, and with a 22 to 27-inch waist; Medium, for someone around the maximum height of 6’4″, wearing size 6 to 12, and with a 28 to 32-inch waist; and Large, which also fits a maximum of someone who is 6’4″, but wears a size 14 to 22, and has a 33 to 42-inch waist. Sleep Pod, basically a baby swaddle but for adults, is currently only available on the Hug Sleep website and costs $110. (Featured Image Credit: Hug Sleep / Instagram)

