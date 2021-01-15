‘Shark Tank’ has become a household name for all of us today. After all, who doesn’t love to see the innovative and different concepts put forth by entrepreneurs from all walks of life? Moreover, not only is the show wildly entertaining, but it also teaches us about the sheer grit, hard work, and determination that is required to turn one’s dream into reality. Chrissie Lam and her endeavor, Love Is Project, features on one such episode. So, if you’re curious to know more about how the company has strived for success since the ‘Shark Tank’ appearance, then we have got you covered.

Love Is Project: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

It all goes back to 2012 when Chrissie left her corporate fashion job and moved to Kenya. There, she fell in awe of the intricate and vibrant jewelry that the women of the Maasai tribe produced. In fact, these beaded items were made with much skill and compassion. So Chrissie took it upon herself to work with the community and produce some rather striking bracelets with the word “LOVE” in them. After all, the founder feels that love is the only thing that can help us thrive in a world so full of division.

Furthermore, this endeavor had one goal – to create scalable and marketable products, which, in turn, would create more jobs for the artisans. Initially, this was a passion project for Chrissie, and the brand worked with artisans from Kenya, Indonesia, and Ecuador since they all are on the Equator (which symbolizes how love connects everyone). Chrissie also stated that she got her start when she documented what love meant to people in 50 countries on Instagram.

Following that, she pitched the idea to her former employer. From there on out, her products were launched in all their stores. Moreover, working with her mother, Gladys Lam, is just the cherry on top of the cake. In an effort to grow Love Is Project even further, Chrissie dipped into her savings and retirement funds to make it a standalone brand. The next year, in 2018, 1,600 LOVE bracelets were donated to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the wake of a tragic shooting.

In 2019, they sponsored the 20th Anniversary Marathon in Lewa, Kenya, which sheds light on wildlife, conservation, and community. As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, they launched the LOVE Grows Program (for which they also collaborated with RENEW Bhutan) and made several donations to aid the artisans in Uttar Pradesh, India. Having accomplished so much before the ‘Shark Tank’ appearance is no small feat, and here’s how the brand has continued to grow all this time.

Love Is Project: Where Are They Now?

By her own account, Chrissie left no stone unturned while preparing for her appearance on the show. Interestingly, this was also the first time she had ever pitched directly to investors. Well, her noble mission and passion definitely stand out. Consequently, many celebrities like Anne Hathaway can be seen sporting these quirky and unique bracelets. But that’s not all, since they have also expanded their product range. On their website, you can find accessories like bags, necklaces, dog collars, and much more.

Apart from bracelets, you will soon be able to get your hands on the sequel of ‘The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,’ a collection of global stories that document love. In the second book, you will gain even more insight into various cultures, artists, and individuals who never cease to inspire. Quarterly memberships are also being made use of from 2021, and this will enable people to get everything delivered to their doorsteps. Hold your horses because Love Is Project has also launched an affiliate ambassador program that anyone can sign up for.

Every journey begins with a small step, and this is a saying we hear all too often. However, the essence of this is highly relevant to the entrepreneurial world, and the story of Love Is Project is a testament to this. From working with a few artisans in the aforementioned countries, they now operate with more than 2,000 female artisans across ten different countries while positively impacting the financial lives of the artists. The spirit of giving back is ingrained in the company’s very existence. Needless to say, it seems as though Love Is Project will not slow down anytime soon.

