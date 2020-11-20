ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ is one of the unique television shows on our screens right now, having aspects that range from creativity to inspiration and educating to entertaining. Aspiring entrepreneurs from all over the nation are given an opportunity to pitch their business ideas before a panel of industry experts, or “Sharks,” to get them interested in investing in the same. The negotiation, banter, and in-depth explanation of every phase is just a part of the game. But unfortunately, even with that, not everyone gets to walk away with the deal of a lifetime. Hoping to do so, though, as seen on season 12, is Moment Drink.

Moment Drink: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Moment Drink was established by a husband and wife duo – Faheem Kajee and Aisha Chottani, who, with their numerous years of experience in high-powered positions as management consultants, are more than qualified to run their own business. While Aisha graduated from Harvard Business School and is an expert in logistics, Faheem has founded start-ups with companies like Google and has also worked for a few venture capitalist firms.

But with that success comes a busy schedule, and at one point, the couple couldn’t even meditate to regain their clarity and focus, at least not as much as they would have liked. As advocates of meditation, it was crucial for them to practice it as a part of their routine, but they were also realistic about when and where they could do so.

Then, becoming more and more aware of the stress-relieving benefits of natural substances like botanicals and adaptogens, they began wondering if they could formulate a drink from them. Together, Aisha and Faheem researched hundreds of ingredients from around the world, experimented with various combinations, and eventually ended up with a drink that felt like meditation. And thus, Moment LLC was born, with Faheem as CEO and Aisha as CFO.

Moment Drink: Where Are They Now?

Aisha and Faheem have created a drink that is readily available to give the benefits of meditation, reducing stress, and increasing alpha brainwaves, all the while being healthy, nutritious, and delicious. But they make it clear that Moment Drink is a supplement, not a substitute for the real thing. The ingredients incorporated in it, whether it be L-theanine, Ashwagandha, Teas, Herbs, or natural sweeteners, are all backed by various scientific studies and are said to have no side effects, which makes the product all the more impressive.

Currently, there are three flavors of Moment available – Hibiscus Dragon Fruit (with hibiscus petals, dragon fruit, black cherry, and Ceylon cinnamon), Rooibos Blood Orange (with rooibos tea, blood orange, and thyme), and Tulsi Lemon (with Meyer lemon, tulsi/holy basil, and cardamom). They are all non-GMO, non-carbonated, Keto-friendly, and have no caffeine, fat, or added sugar. The best part, though, is that a single Moment Drink contains only 9-15 calories each!

You can buy the drink from their website, where you also have the option to choose their “variety pack,” containing all three flavors. Moment Drink only launched in the summer of 2020 for mass consumption, and there is still a long way to go for them. Still, they have already won the Beverage Industry’s Premier award, the BevNET New Beverage Showdown 2020, and was accepted into the Amazon Launchpad Program. Faheem and Aisha now hope to successfully enter the retail world as well.

