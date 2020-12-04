ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ is a business-focused unscripted reality TV show that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business models to a panel of uber-successful industry financers, also known as Sharks. The aim of the game is for businessmen (and women) to impress the Sharks with their ideas and hopefully walk away with a mouth-watering deal that will help them expand their venture to the extent that they dream of. Now, even though not everyone who makes their way to the Tank gets an offer by the moguls, the hopes of the entrepreneurs remain alive, as seen by the representative of ODR Skis in season 12.

ODR Skis: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Kevin Greco is the “Chief Enthusiast Officer” of ODR Skis in America. Hailing from Alaska, Kevin has a special place in his heart for mountains and snowy slopes, which he took advantage of every chance he got as a kid. But the one thing that always bothered him was the bulky and hazardous equipment that was available, which was not only difficult to carry and take care of but also risky to learn on. So, as an adult, when Kevin came across ODR Skis, he obtained the distribution rights for it in America and left his job as a data analyst to focus on it full time.

ODR Skis, a company that began in Norway in 2014 and quickly spread across Europe, offers a product that is a perfect blend between ski boots and ice skates. Because it comes from a community that is already in love with the mountains and is passionate about making the slopes more accessible, the boots are designed in a way that makes it perfect for everyone, whether a beginner or an expert. And the fact that they are compact makes everything just that much better. Knowing all this, Kevin couldn’t stay away, becoming the President of ODR Skis USA in 2017.

ODR Skis: Where Are They Now?

In 2018, the Internationale Fachmesse für Sportartikel Und Sportmode in Munich, Germany, the leading trade fair for sporting goods and fashion, nominated ODR Skis for their innovation in the category of “Brand New Winter Hardware,” which pushed the company’s expansion even further. Currently, the ODR Skis community is spread throughout the world, in 41 countries, with the number of riders only rising with each passing day.

And why would it not? After all, the boots, which have a hard outer shell, are comfortable, flexible, and lightweight, making the fact that they have something that resembles the bottom of a ski across the length of the boot just that much more impressive. The ODR Skis boots are available on their website in two styles. First, there is Eclipse, which is the best option for beginners of winter sports of any age, especially with its thermal lining and flexible toe section.

Then comes the R-43, which is designed keeping advanced players and mountain riders in mind, incorporating features that provide comfort and output for maximum performance. The Eclipse costs $389, whereas R-43 costs $499. But you do have the option of purchasing the boots on EMI, starting at $36 and $46 a month, respectively. The company also offers accessories like Guards, Edge Sharpner, Dynamic Wax, and a Travel Bag. And the whole bundle can cost up to $672.98.

