The ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ alum, Jenna Johnson, met the famous Ukrainian-American professional dancer, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and the two hit it off right from the start. She knew he was “the one” from the moment she laid her eyes on him, and her partner reciprocated the feelings in admiration of her staunch family values. Val also cherished her happy-go-lucky and unpretentious attitude.

The couple defies the age-old “opposites attract” belief, as they claim to be the male and female versions of the same person. Their compatibility has been the strong suit of their relationship since the beginning. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro dancers have been grooving together for half a decade now. Curious to know about their love story? We hope you find it as inspiring as we do!

Val and Jenna: Dancing With the Stars Journey

In 2014, Jenna Johnson met the man of her dreams on the set of ‘DWTS’ when she got cast as a troupe member. Interestingly, after she walked in, Valentin Chmerkovskiy was one of the first people she saw, and he straight up introduced himself in order to make the newcomer feel comfortable. Instantly smitten by his charming personality, Jenna felt a surreal pull towards him. Val, too, felt enraptured by her authentic persona and fell head over heels in love with her. They sincerely feel grateful to the platform that brought them together in America as they both belong from opposite sides of the world, him from Ukraine and her from Utah.

The couple has traveled together to exotic places and shared some of the most precious memories with each other. Yet, the story about how they first met remains their favorite! Jenna and Val’s relationship kick-started from the beginning of season 18. In 2018, she and her celebrity partner, Adam Rippon, were announced as the champions of All-Athletes season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

To celebrate her big win, her boyfriend planned a trip to Europe for just the two of them. While they were in Venice, the two took a ferry over to San Marcos Square, where Val had planned an epic proposal. He went down on one knee to ask for her hand, and she could hardly contain her happiness while saying, “YES!”

Are Val and Jenna Still Together?

Yes, Val and Jenna are still together! In fact, it is unimaginable to entertain the thought of them not being together for even a moment. Not only is the adorable couple going strong but is also happily married and planning for a Chmerkovskiy baby. Undeniably, they hit a rough patch shortly after diving into the relationship, but it is surely a thing of the past. After ten months of courting period, Jenna and Val tied the knot in a splendid destination wedding at a resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, on April 13, 2019. Jenna flexed a timeless Vera Wang gown in front of 200 guests, while her groom looked dashing in a classic white shirt-black suit combination.

In 2020, the newlyweds moved into a mansion located at the posh Tarzan community in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles. But they could only spend a few weeks at their new abode, as both Latin ballroom choreographers got cast on ‘DWTS’ season 29. In light of the ongoing global pandemic, the revised protocols dictated them to live separately during the show’s production. While Jenna and Val appreciate the safety health measures, they cannot help but feel a little lonely without each other. Except for these trivial hiccups, the pair is truly living the dream!

Read More: Where is Dancing With the Stars Filmed?