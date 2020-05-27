If you are still thinking about the significant shift in the relationship dynamics between the cast members after the dramatic season finale of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 8, stop right there and put your mind to rest. As we still have three Reunion episodes all set to showcase the repercussions of the final episode of the season, that is aptly-titled, ‘Unfriended.’ Before that, let’s talk about the secrets reveal episode 21, in which the cast members look back at the never-seen-before moments from the season.

In a series of footage, we witness how Schwartz and Katie celebrate their first night in their new house. Stassi and Scheana discuss organic threesomes, while Dayna and Charli have an explosive fight at SUR. Jax warns Brittany about why he can’t be trusted with their future babies alone. Now, you must be wondering about what goes down in the reunion special part 1? Well, we are here to help you with that. But before that, check out the release date and streaming details of the episode.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Reunion Release Date

The virtual reunion part 1, i.e., ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 8 episode 22, will release on June 2, 2020, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will be followed by two additional reunion specials that will drop in the subsequent weeks.

Where to Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Reunion Online?

You can watch the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 8 episode 22 at the same time it is released on Bravo TV by tuning in to your TV screens with a cable subscription at the above-mentioned time slot. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Bravo’s official website. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Sling TV. Additionally, previous episodes are available on Hulu and for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Reunion Spoilers

Part 1 of the virtual three-part reunion special will be packed with confrontations and arguments over everything that has gone down in the season. Lisa Vanderpump and her crew might engage in a video-chat session, all dressed up and seated in the comfort of their homes with Andy Cohen as the host. The composed situation might escalate so quickly into chaos, that even Andy might lose his calm and throw off his question cards in frustration. We can expect a lot of tears, name-calling, and yelling as the members spill some hot tea about each other’s lives.

At one point, Brittany Cartwright might talk about the hardest time in her life. Kristen Doute’s and her former best friend might engage in a war of words as Kristen might ask her to stay away by saying, “My life is none of your business,” and Stassi will hit back by calling her a liar. Tom Sandoval might express his feelings over his feud with his estranged friend Jax Taylor. Max Boyens might drop a hint about a secret hook-up that might stun everyone in the chat room. So gear up, with some popcorn and a bottle of wine. Check out the promo here!

Read More: Where is Vanderpump Rules Filmed?