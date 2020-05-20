‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 8 might have aired its finale on May 19, 2020. But this does not mean that the season has come to an end. We still have three reunion episodes to go! What’s more? There’s a special called ‘Secrets Revealed’ that will air next week on May 26, 2020. It will cover never-before-seen revealing and hilarious moments that were not featured in any of the episodes. Well, let’s now get back to the reunions.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Reunion Release Date

‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 8 Runinion which happens to be episode 22, will release on June 2, 2020, on Bravo at 9 p.m ET/ 8 p.m CT. This will be followed by Reunion Part 2 (episode 23), which will land on June 9, 2020. We also have a Reunion Part 3 (episode 24) that airs on June 16, 2020.

The reunions have been predicted to be pretty explosive. We will see the stars analyzing the falling out between Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor. On the other hand, the episode is also expected to explore the drama between Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute. Of course, the existing love triangles need to be addressed as well!

Where to Watch Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Reunion Online?

You can watch the reunion episode at the same time it is released on Bravo TV by tuning in to your tv screens with a cable subscription at the above time slot.

The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Bravo’s official website. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Sling TV. Additionally, previous episodes are available on Hulu and for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Finale Recap:

In the finale, we see Dayna reaching SUR and talking to Brett about last night’s dinner party and also mentioning Scheana. Lisa converses with Tom Schwartz and Max about the upcoming magazine spread. Tom Sandoval and Ariana search for a spray tan while discussing Jax and Brittany and the fight at the pool party. While Ariana and Tom talk about Stassi, Lala, Stassi, Brittany, and Kate hang out at lunch. On the other hand, James is working on his relationship with his mum, and Stassi and Beau go house hunting.

Both the Toms settle on expanding the business. Lisa is thrilled to hear about their decision. Lisa also talks to Jax and addresses his anger issues. Finally, the gang reaches TomTom for the one-year anniversary party. Lisa delivers a speech about the past year and tells how everyone has evolved. She also raises a toast to new beginnings. Jax and Brittany resolve their issues with Tom Sandoval. Jax confesses before Tom that he is unsure of his future and Stassi tells Kristen she is done. Jax wants a break and both of them agree. Finally, Lisa intervenes and asks Jax to consider therapy. THE END!

