‘The Vast of Night’ is a lo-fi science-fiction movie based on the prevalence of UFO sightings in the 1950s. Set in the small town of Cayuga, New Mexico, the movie pays tribute to ‘Paradox Theatre,’ a sci-fi anthology like ‘The Twilight Zone.‘ Moreover, it manages to capture the period extremely authentically.

The film revolves around a couple of teenagers: Everett and Fay. Everett is a radio show host while Fay is a switchboard operator. The two of them investigate a strange noise and begin to uncover some truly bizarre stories on the way, related to possible UFO sightings. Many viewers might have wondered whether the story would be continued with a sequel film.

The Vast of Night 2 Release Date

Firstly, there has been no official word regarding a possible sequel for ‘The Vast of Night.’ However, the movie has received widespread critical acclaim and, thus, would probably be loved by viewers as well. As of today, the movie has a Tomatometer rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it won the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 2019 Slamdance Film Festival. At the Toronto International Film Festival, it was the first runner-up to the People’s Choice Award in the Midnight Madness category. There is some scope for the movie to be expanded into a sequel, based on the plot. That will be discussed later.

When it comes to the release date, it is hard to pinpoint when ‘The Vast of Night’ sequel can be expected. However, since there has been no announcement, it shouldn’t be expected too soon. A possible sequel would take at least a few years to come out. So, The Vast of Night 2 can only release sometime in 2023.

The Vast of Night 2 Plot and Cast: What to Expect?

As mentioned earlier, there is some scope when it comes to the plot of ‘The Vast of Night.’ (SPOILER ALERT) Towards the end of ‘The Vast of Night,’ Everett and Fay are presumed to be abducted by the aliens in the UFO. It is not told directly. However, Fay’s tape recorder is shown to be on the ground, indicating that they are not safe.

Hence, the second movie might follow a similar mystery format as the first one. That is, a few characters might be shown trying to investigate the disappearances of Fay and Everett. In this case, new characters might be introduced. Sierra McCormick (Fay) and Jake Horowitz (Everett) might have a limited role if the sequel takes this direction. However, a sequel might also see Fay and Everett trying to free themselves of the aliens on their own.

There is also a possibility that the ‘The Vast of Night’ sequel would sport a completely different story, with similar themes. That is, it might still be about UFO sightings in the 50s, but with different characters and a possibly different location. In that case, none of the characters from the first movie can be expected.

