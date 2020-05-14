‘The Real Housewives of Orange County‘ is the perfect guilty pleasure show for anyone interested in reality TV. Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise was able to start because of the popularity of this show, so the fact that it has been around for long enough to release a total of 14 seasons full of drama, fights, hypocrisy, and rich women showing off their money and lifestyle is no surprise.

One such woman is Victoria Gunvalson, or Vicki. Being the cast member of the series since its inception in 2006, she is the OG of OC, who has managed to keep the fans invested in her personal and professional life for more than a decade. When she finally revealed that she wouldn’t be returning for season 15 and is moving on from the show for good, fans were left to wonder what would happen to her relationship with Steve.

Vicki and Steve: Real Housewives of Orange County Journey

Before even meeting Steve Lodge, Vicki had been married twice. When she was just 21, she married her first husband, Michael J. Wolfsmith, with whom she had two children, Briana Culberson (previously Wolfsmith) and Michael Wolfsmith. Unfortunately, in 1991, the couple got divorced. Following this, in 1994, she espoused Donn Gunvalson before they filed for divorce 20 years later in 2014.

Vicki is an individual who has never shied away from admitting that she likes to be married. “I hope Steve proposes. I want to be married again,” she said on the show after she and Steve had gotten serious after dating for a while. “That’s how God designed me. I can’t help it. I’m not good alone. I love my love tank filled, so I want a husband.”

Well, she finally got her wish to settle down in April 2019. After Steve asked Vicki’s children for their permission to ask their mother to marry him, he surprised his girlfriend with a romantic dinner that he had prepared and popped the question. Of course, Vicky said yes. “We’re so happy,” she told PEOPLE following the engagement. “He’s an amazing guy and the proposal was perfect. I can’t wait.”

The couple got engaged three years after they had started dating in 2016 and because fans had already been so invested in every aspect of their relationship, having seen it all unfold, they had hoped to see their wedding on the show as well. Alas, not every wish comes true, as Vicki announced that she wouldn’t even be returning on the show, let alone documenting her marriage on it.

Are Vicki and Steve Still Together?

Yes, they are! Vicki and Steve are still engaged and happily living together in their home in California. Although they had to postpone their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t look like they have let it affect the dynamics of their relationship together. They seem happy, safe, and very glad to be around each other.

In an Instagram Q and A with HollywoodLife, Viki admitted that they had plans of holding an intimate ceremony with just friends and family. “We were going to go get married in April and try to get as many of our six kids together and all of that,” she said. “We’re still going to get married…(but I’m not) rushing to get down the aisle right now.” The six kids she is talking about are her two children, combined with Steve’s four adult children.

She even said that instead of planning the wedding or overthinking about the situation, she would start focusing all her energy into her business, COTO Insurance and Financial Services, and make that her number one priority. Vicki is investing her time and energy on her podcast, Whoop It Up With Vicki as well, where she interviews guests and talks about all their personal lives, issues, and topics that can affect someone’s day to day life.

Steve, the retired homicide detective and police commissioner, supports his fiancee in all her ventures and ideas, which his extremely evident from his Instagram profile and how he shows her off. Vicki’s Instagram is also full of pictures of the couple together and updates with what she gets up to, so if you want to know more, make sure you follow her there.

