‘Victoria’ is a historical TV drama based on the life of England’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Victoria. Set in Britain’s Victorian era, the series charts the long and often tumultuous reign of the monarch from her early ascension to the British throne at the age of 18 to her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert. It portrays the struggle of the monarch to balance her role as a queen and her duty towards her husband and children. It also showcases her ways of dealing with royal family drama and her steely resolve in leading her country through international negotiations and war.

Created by Daisy Goodwin and starring Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes in the lead roles, ‘Victoria’ premiered in the US on PBS on January 13, 2019. The wonderful portrayals of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, outstanding set designs, and its captivating storytelling quickly amassed quite a fan following for the show in the US. So, if you as a viewer were left intrigued by this fantastic period drama, you might be wondering if a fourth season will ever see the light of day. Well, here is what we found out!

Victoria Season 4 Release Date

‘Victoria’ season 3 premiered on PBS on January 13, 2019, and the last episode dropped on March 3, 2019. Following its release in the US, the third season premiered on ITV on March 24, 2019, and concluded its run on May 12, 2019.

The third season ends on a cliffhanger, making the fans frantic to know what happens next. Talking about the future of the show, creator Daisy Goodwin revealed that she had already begun writing the fourth season, adding that she hopes for the show to run for five seasons. She also let slip that a significant character might meet a tragic fate in the upcoming season. Yet, as of this date, there’s no official news confirming the renewal.

All hope is not lost as at the beginning of 2021, Jenna Coleman revealed in an interview with the Mirror: “We are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines. The problem is there’s too much story. Effectively I could play this part until I am well into my 60s.” So, while it seems like a fourth season is definitely on the cards, there is no confirmed news of when it might go into production. If everything goes accordingly and the show does get renewed, we can expect ‘Victoria’ season 4 to release sometime in 2022.

Victoria Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Victoria’ stars Jenna Coleman in the role of the titular monarch, while Tom Hughes essays the role of her devoted but obsessive husband, Prince Albert. Other important supporting cast members include Jordan Waller as Lord Alfred Paget, Nell Hudson as Nancy Skerrett, Ferdinand Kingsley as Charles Francatelli, and Anna Wilson-Jones as Lady Emma Portman. Season 3 also features fascinating new characters like Princess Feodora (Kate Fleetwood), Victoria’s troubled half-sister, and Lord Palmerston (Lawrence Fox).

Most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles in season 4. In an interview, Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes discussed their return to the series where Jenna revealed that even though she is excited and interested to play the role of Victoria through the later stages of her life, it was becoming increasingly difficult for her to prepare for it because of the Queen’s aging character.

Coleman hinted that even though it was hard for her to let go, she might get replaced by an older actress after season 4. Tom, on the other hand, said that he wanted to play his character, Prince Albert, through to the end and is really excited to return to set again. We can also expect other cast changes to be introduced in season 4, as Daisy Goodwin did hint towards major character changes.

Victoria Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 3, revolution brewing in Europe, and the Chartist movement reaches its heights in London, which forces Victoria to move out of London for her safety. Cracks begin to form in the relationship between Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, resulting in a struggle for mastery with neither side willing to let go. We also see London struggling under a cholera outbreak, and the wicked Lord Palmerston tries to undermine the Queen. The season ends with Prince Albert collapsing in front of Victoria, with his fate remaining unknown to viewers.

Unless creator Daisy Goodwin is willing to seriously deviate from history, it is highly unlikely that Prince Albert will die. The season 3 finale highlights the Great Exhibition of 1851, and according to records, the Prince should survive for another ten years. The fourth season, supposedly the darkest in the series, will most likely be set at the outset of the year 1852. It will navigate a violent and murky time in London’s history, and as hinted by Daisy Goodman, an important character will pass away.

