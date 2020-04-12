Netflix’s ‘Tiger King‘ has garnered enough interest to warrant a follow-up episode titled ‘The Tiger King and I.’ A feature film on Joe Exotic’s life is in the pipelines, and there are questions about which actors should play the people we’ve seen in the docuseries. Joel McHale, who’s conducted the interviews, ask the key people some fascinating questions while keeping the overall tone light. Thus, Erik Cowie is questioned about his resemblance to Vince Neil, and Kelci is asked who he’d like to play Kelci’s part in the movie. Kelci picks Johnny Tsunami for physical similarities.

Naturally, you might be curious about who Vince Neil and Johnny Tsunami are. We have got you covered in that regard.

Who is Vince Neil?

Vince Neil Wharton is best known for being the lead vocalist of Motley Crue, the heavy metal band. He grew up in Southern California but was born in Hollywood. Neil has Mexican and Native American ancestry on his mother’s and father’s side, respectively.

Neil’s life has been turbulent, with several arrests and convictions, including one charge of vehicular manslaughter. Known for a flamboyant stage persona, Neil went solo for a while, before reuniting with Motley Crue. He’s also appeared in some films and television shows, like ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice.’ He has been married four times and has a daughter.

If you wish to know more about Vince and his adventures with Motley Crue, you can check out Netflix’s ‘The Dirt.’ As for the latest scoop on Neil, it seems that he has a girlfriend now, Rain Hannah. You can check out the picture he posted together on Valentine’s Day.

Who is Johnny Tsunami?

When Kelci refers to Johnny Tsunami, he is talking about the 1999 Disney Channel Original Movie. The film shows Johnny Kapahaala, a young surfer from Hawaii, who has to readjust when his father’s work forces the entire family to shift to Vermont. Brandon Baker plays the role of Johnny. Born in Anaheim, he caught his big break, playing Mowgli in the 1998 movie, ‘Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story.’ He has been a part of ‘Even Stevens’ and ‘One World’ and has starred alongside icons like Jessica Alba. Currently, Brandon resides in Los Angeles.

Despite being in the city that houses Hollywood, Brandon has left his acting days behind. He retired from his career as an actor, in 2015, and shifted to becoming a wedding officiant. He works at a wedding planning company called Simply Eloped. You can check out Brandon’s latest post, highlighting how much he enjoys his new line of work.

Therefore, despite the physical similarities he might have, Brandon is unlikely to get back into acting. Saff’s choice will probably have to be amended, for someone else to play the part of the brave zookeeper who lost his arm at Exotic’s establishment.

