The documentary series, ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich,’ does not stray far from its title. It shows how Jeffrey Epstein’s money, which ultimately led to his influence, gave him a free pass at exploiting minors into both pleasing himself and several others in his elaborate human trafficking trade. As his victims put it, his influence surpassed healthy bounds and worked mostly with fear.

Who is Virginia Roberts Giuffre?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre was born in Sacramento, California. After growing up in an abusive home and being molested by a family friend, she ran away from home. After living in several foster homes, at the age of 13, she was involved in Ron Eppinger, a known sex-trafficker. Giuffre then reunited with her father and began working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. This is where she was introduced to Maxwell.

Giuffre, who was a spa attendant at the time, was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell under the pretense of working as a traveling masseuse. Epstein and Maxwell then not only began using Giuffre for sex but also started grooming her to have sex with other ‘influential friends.’ In 2001, she was allegedly trafficked to Prince Andrew on several occasions. Though he has refuted all the allegations, Giuffre has photos to prove that they certainly did meet.

The list of influential people also includes Hedge Fund manager Glenn Dubin, attorney Alan Dershowitz, Bill Richardson, Marvin Minsky, George J. Mitchell, and Jean-Luc Brunel. Her claims have been negated by almost all included in the list. While this continued for years, she was propositioned by Maxwell to surrogate a child for her and Epstein. Knowing that this would be too much, she coaxed Epstein into sending her to Thailand to attend the International Training Massage School. She was also tasked with bringing back a Thai girl for Epstein.

It was here that she met her future husband, Robert Giuffre. The two fell in love and got married immediately. She then informed Epstein that she would not be returning and fled to Australia with her husband. The two led a quiet life, with their children, till she was contacted as part of the investigation against Epstein. Just before the FBI made contact with her, she was allegedly contacted by Epstein and Maxwell, to know if she had spoken to the authorities yet.

It was only months later that she could open up about her experience as she was contacted by the Australian Federal Police. Since then, she has not looked back. Along with filing a case in 2009, anonymously, she was part of the 2019 trial of Epstein as well. In 2019, she also filed a lawsuit against Dershowitz. Though he filed a motion against the lawsuit, it wasn’t approved. The lawsuit was made stronger by Maria Farmer when she filed an affidavit stating that she had witnessed Dershowitz being present at the same time as several underaged girls in Epstein’s New York mansion.

Where is Virginia Roberts Giuffre Now?

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is now focused on bringing her other perpetrators to justice as well. Though Prince Andrew has denied all claims made by Giuffre, she has not taken any steps back. She continues to be committed to the cause. In an interview with BBC, she said: “I’m calling BS on this because that’s what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth, and I know that’s me.”

This young girl kept in plain sight

cried into her pillow in the middle of every night

Shared around like a shiny toy to the richest & royals, her own mind began to uncoil-she fears that others will sense the shame

but was this girl really too blame? V🦋@jebrittan2 @RoArquette https://t.co/OYeeR1bsJP pic.twitter.com/e8rBluNcJM — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) May 18, 2020

Giuffre has started a Go Fund Me page for co-survivor Maria Farmer as she was diagnosed with both a brain tumor and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In the description of the page, she wrote: “Maria is a fighter, but it is clear this next battle will be a tough one.”

Giuffre is also very active on Twitter, and she seems to be committed to bringing several other victims like her to justice. She also resonates with the struggles of those who often face rejection from society for being vocal about their abuse.

Convicted paedophile, Robert Crick, who sexually abused his 5-year-old grandson has avoided jail after three Court of Appeal judges in the Supreme Court of NSW felt sorry for him because of his claimed health issues and they were worried he might catch the C-19 in jail-WTF #Pedo https://t.co/5JKQwciH1g — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) May 18, 2020

As the founder of her non-profit named Victims Refuse Silence, she hopes to aid those who have been sexually exploited through human trafficking. In more ways than one, Giuffre’s fight for true justice is an ongoing project. She currently lives with her family in Australia.

Read More: Where is Michelle Licata Now?