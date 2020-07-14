‘America’s Got Talent‘ is a fantastic series where people from all over the country can showcase their talents in front of the judges and audiences. While aiming for the grand prize, the contestants attempt to win our hearts and minds, by presenting something unique. Due to the wide range of talent, it is hard to come across as something which stands out. Fortunately, the Voce Nova duo is a pleasant exception. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Who is the Voce Nova?

Voce Nova in Latin means ‘fresh voice.’ We see a new twist on our favorite songs due to new arrangements. The performances weave classical instruments and modern sound for an explosive experience. Natalia Tsvi and Gilad Paz are classically trained singers, who make up the duo. The former is a tenor, and the latter a soprano.

Natalia is a sought after voice teacher and has performed internationally in pop and classical concerts. She’s surrounded herself with voices of some of the world’s best pop singers, from a young age, learning from them, while continuing her classical training, honing her music skills.

Gilad’s come up from the rock clubs of the Lower East Side and moved right into Carnegie Hall. His musical career involves a broad scope of styles and performance environments, which highlight his vocal abilities in different genres. Gilad’s just as comfortable in a band as a soloist or, in a chorus or orchestra. He brings an infectious passion and energy to each performance. Since Paz grew up listening to pop and classical music, he tries to infuse both in his performances. Here’s a look at the duo on the ‘AGT’ stage.

Voce Nova’s Nationality

Natalia Tsvi is from Tel Aviv, Israel, and was a part of the Neighbors of Chich, as a teen, performing a lot of music. She did classic covers and original musicals all over Israel. Tsvi’s high school voice teacher told her to pursue a path in opera, and there was no looking back.

Paz grew up in Ra’anana, Israel, and started doing op covers with kids and youth groups. His family moved to Long Island, where he began engaging with the high school choir and started singing classical music. Eventually, he switched to opera to become the best rock singer possible.

Voce Nova Performances:

Natalia came out with her debut album, ‘That is Me’ in 2016. However, the Voce Nova duo came together in February 2018. With the help of their producer Assaf Averbuch, the pair ensures they deliver unique and customizable performances for patrons and fans. While they’re setting the AGT stage on fire at the moment, their typical performance lasts for around 30 minutes. You can check out the Voce Nova in action, here.

Voce Nova Prediction: How Far Will They Go?

The duo has potential and the vocal chops to go the distance. It remains to be seen if their chemistry sets the stage on fire or fizzles out as the competition progresses. However, with their classical training, one would not expect the Voce Nova to go very wrong. [Cover Picture Courtesy: Gilad Paz/Instagram]

