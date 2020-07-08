‘Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado,’ a Netflix original documentary, followed the Puerto Rican astrologer as he talked about his life and career in the public eye. His exuberance, his positivity, and his willingness to help people all around the globe were undeniably highlighted, along with some of the setbacks that he faced, but one important thing that wasn’t mentioned was that Walter was known to make some amazing predictions.

He had successfully predicted that Bill Clinton would become President and that Madona would land the role of Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaption of Broadway’s musical “Evita.” Yes, ‘The Simpsons‘ somehow coincidentally predict the future as well, but what Walter Mercado did was different. He worked hard to study the stars and the planetary positions so that he could tell people what they could expect from the coming times, depending on the year as well as an individual’s star sign.

Walter Mercado’s horoscopes and yearly predictions were published in the El Nuevo Herald, and even though he passed away in early November of 2019, they continued to publish it under his name, thanks to the fact that he had already sent in his forecasts for the new decade. Curious to know what they were? Let’s find out.

Walter Mercado’s Predictions For 2020

The very first thing that Walter predicted was that 2020 would be a strong, emotional, and impactful year for everybody that would bring momentous changes, not just for individuals but to humanity in general. As the numbers total to 4, 2+2, it forms a visual representation that marks this year to be one that would shine because of teamwork and total expression of individuals. Walter said that in 2020, people would be loyal and would work together as a group so as to bring progress to the world, for the common good.

People who were born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, and 2008, would be the ones who would find the most success this year, both personally as well as professionally. They would remove everything toxic from their lives and move forward tremendously, just to realize their ambitions. He talked about Puerto Rico specifically as well, saying that 2020 would change the people’s mindset completely and that the government would try to survive from “the horrors committed” by them in the past.

The most interesting thing that Walter mentioned was the Global impact of the year. He said that the United States would remain on top of the world but would also undergo total reform because the people who want justice would enforce its laws without paying attention to the political parties. He also said that our planet’s energy would shift drastically and would cause a lot of natural disasters, even earthquakes in places where they were never felt before. He also declared, “New pests and diseases will attack marine life.”

Apparently, Daddy Yankee would continue to gain success in an unstoppable manner, no matter what comes, and Michelle Obama, she too, would keep on gaining popularity, and become one of the most admired celebrities, among both the female and male audiences. Through the arts and new talents, issues such as human rights, planet conservation, and sexual orientations and acceptance would keep on being highlighted. And, as this year marks a new beginning, it would be a wake-up call for the world.

Fire signs would be driven by excitement and their passion would carry in everything that they do. Earth signs would be more grounded than ever, especially when times are hard. Air signs would have little progress at the start of the year, but things would improve as time goes on. And finally, for water signs, they would need to realign their focus on their goals so as to reflect on what is more important in their life.

Read More: How Did Walter Mercado Die?