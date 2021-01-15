MCU’s fourth phase takes us into the world of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Their romantic relationship was cut short after the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ and despite everyone being resurrected in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Vision is not revived. Jac Schaeffer’s ‘WandaVision’ takes this story further, and we see Wanda and Vision living together in a little town called Westview. The fundamental question that ‘WandaVision’ poses is about the resurrection of Vision and the whereabouts of Westview.

The show follows the couple trying to fit in the neighborhood and gel along with the people. There are certain clues that tell us that reality is not what it seems. The second episode of ‘WandaVision’ takes their story further and gives us more informed ideas about the narrative and the significance of the sitcom styled production. We see Wanda and Vision trying to socialize with the townsfolk and participate in events that would establish a sense of normalcy around them. The intriguing narrative got us hooked, and we decided to look further into the second episode’s nuances. Here are further details. SPOILERS AHEAD.

WandaVision Episode 2 Recap

With an abrupt start, Wanda and Vision wake up from a thudding noise. Flustered, they look into it and find a tree branch striking the widow. The episode then cuts to an animated sequence featuring Wanda and Vision getting ready for their chores and integrating within Westview’s social life. In the morning, they both rehearse for a magic show to be performed at a charity event for children. They try to make the magic show as regular as possible, seeing an opportunity to establish that they are normal human beings.

Vision leaves for a neighborhood town meeting, and Wanda goes to the planning committee meeting for the fundraiser. On the way, Wanda sees a toy helicopter in the bushes: red in color with a strange sword symbol. Agnes visits her and accompanies Wanda to the committee meeting. At the meeting, Wanda encounters Dottie, the committee leader, and all the other members seem to abide by her. Dottie and Wanda start off on the wrong note as Dottie is visibly irked by Wanda’s apparent confusion regarding the ways of the meeting.

We also see Wanda sharing a light moment with Monica Rambeau from ‘Captain Marvel,’ who has somehow transformed into a housewife called Geraldine. Wanda tries to get along with Dottie but is surprised at Dottie’s insolent questions. Wanda clarifies that she and Vision mean no harm to anybody and at that instance, the radio near her side starts blaring, “Who did this to you, Wanda?” Wanda is flustered at the event and gets visibly confused.

Meanwhile, Vision attends the town meeting in the public library to find a group meeting where men share gossip and have fun. He ingests a chewing gum, and comically, it gets stuck within his inner machinery, leaving him in a wayward state. At the time of the magic performance, Vision is apparently not in his proper senses and runs the risk of revealing their true powers. Wanda tries to mask the happenings through her own little magic tricks. In the end, they are recognized for their hilarious performance, and everybody shouts in unison, “for the children.” As they both move to their house, a baffling event takes place.

WandaVision Episode 2 Ending: Is Wanda Pregnant?

When they reach home after the magic show, Wanda and Vision enjoy an intimate moment wherein Wanda finds out that she is pregnant. She asks Vision whether this is really happening, to which Vision answers affirmatively. The thudding noise is again heard, and when they both go out to investigate, they see a beekeeper coming out from a manhole with the same sword insignia on his back as is seen on the helicopter. Wanda sternly says no to him, and the narrative rewinds to when Wanda discovers that she is pregnant. Their room is magically filled with glorious colors, and everything seems to end happily.

Effectively, Wanda cannot get pregnant in such a short span of time. Her pregnancy perhaps points to the narrative from the ‘House of M’ comic series where Wanda gives birth to twins. The birth is not biological as she creates them using magic. The series probably follows this narrative and showcases this particular aspect of Wanda’s life. Another detail that indicates that the show is following the comics’ storyline is Wanda’s costume at the magic show. It is a sign of delving deep into the “Scarlet Witch” moniker of Wanda’s, probably giving a glimpse at the extent of Wanda’s power.

What Does the Sword Emblem Signify?

The sword emblem on the helicopter and the beekeeper has surfaced for the first time in the MCU. In the black and white sitcom reality, the only dash of color is the helicopter, apparently signifying that it has infiltrated Wanda’s reality from the outside. It is yet to be seen how the beekeeper and the helicopter play out in the narrative. Perhaps, it might indicate the existence of S.W.O.R.D., a S.H.I.E.L.D. like agency whose full form is Sentient World Observation and Response Department.

The voice coming out from the radio may signify an outsider trying to rescue the avengers from their reality. In the end, the same voice plays out, making the narrative much more complex than it seems. Also, an advertisement in the middle of the episode shows Strucker watches with Hydra’s emblem. It perhaps points out to Baron Von Strucker, a hydra operative, who had previously experimented with Wanda and her brother Quicksilver. In essence, the second episode provides us with multiple plot points and clues about ‘WandaVision’s narrative and how it shall link together in the MCU. It is safe to assume that ‘WandaVision’ will keep the audience hooked in the quest to link the clues and find the larger meaning behind the couple’s reality.

