‘WandaVision’ propels the Marvel Cinematic Universe into its future with a mysterious storyline that keeps the viewers guessing. Although fans have speculated on many theories regarding Westview and Wanda’s reality, the third episode brings forth further clues about the narrative. We see the full extent of Wanda’s pregnancy and Vision’s desperate attempts at being a good father. Even though they cannot figure out the strange happenings around Westview, Wanda is preoccupied with her pregnancy and prepares for a life of motherhood. The townsfolk are apparently oblivious of Wanda’s state as she tries to hide the inexplicably rapid pregnancy in fear of raising one too many questions. We decided to look through the details of the third episode, and here’s what we found. SPOILERS AHEAD.

WandaVision Episode 3 Recap

The reality of Westview has moved into the 70s with a glorious technicolor existence. The title sequences show Wanda and Vision performing their daily chores like vacuuming, cooking, and frisking through maternity magazines and books. Wanda’s pregnancy is moving rapidly while Vision calls in the doctor to check on her. The doctor ascertains that Wanda is four months into her pregnancy and is in good health. When Vision goes outside to see off the doctor, he encounters Herb, who behaves strangely. As Vision enters their house, he finds Wanda’s pregnancy accelerated to six months. Delighted and surprised, they prepare their baby room by decorating it with magic.

Wanda wants to name the child Tommy, whereas Vision likes the name Billy better. Their heartfelt moment comes to a stop when Wanda faces the labor pain, and Vision rushes to get the doctor. Meanwhile, Geraldine visits Wanda, flustering her as she feels that the secret might be let out. Nevertheless, Wanda enters into labor, upon which Geraldine helps her deliver her twins. Vision arrives back with the doctor and is delighted to see the babies. An ensuing conversation about Pietro Maximoff, Wanda’s now-deceased twin brother, turns a bit odd, pointing to the fact that all is not well in the reality of Westview. Geraldine’s existence is questioned, indicating that there is a hidden machination behind Westview.

WandaVision Ending: Who is Geraldine Actually?

Geraldine helps Wanda deliver the twins, and during the conversation about Pietro, she tells her that Ultron killed him. Upon hearing this, Wanda is visibly irked and asks Geraldine about her truth. Moreover, the pendant with the sword logo that Geraldine wears raises Wanda’s doubts. Agnes and Herb, Vision’s neighbor, seem to be discussing something covertly, and they end up sowing seeds of suspicion regarding Geraldine in Vision’s mind. In the end, we see Geraldine being thrown out from some force field and is immediately surrounded by a horde of armed security men with helicopters hovering above.

The ending gives us a clear outlook of Geraldine and Westview’s reality. As indicated by the casting, Geraldine is Monica Rambeau, first seen as a child in ‘Captain Marvel.’ She is perhaps an agent of S.W.O.R.D and intends to bring back Wanda from an alternate reality. Agnes and Herb tell Vision that Geraldine has just popped into Westview without any credible background. This indicates that Geraldine is indeed from the outer world, but unfortunately, she is thrown out of Westview by Wanda. Apart from giving a clear glimpse of the forcefield that may hold the clue to Wanda’s world, this particular incident points out the questionable characters of Westview itself. Their reality remains uncovered, especially Agnes, who always seems to be at the right place at the right time.

Who Are The Twins?

Wanda and Vision’s twins are named Tommy and Billy. If we follow the comics arc that resembles the narrative of WandaVision, we see that Tommy and Billy are indeed created by Wanda and go by the name of Speed and Wiccan. They are superheroes in their own right whose lifeforce stems from the villain, Mephisto, a Marvel comic staple, often projected as an adversary of Wanda and the Avengers. The twins of ‘WandaVision’ point to this storyline, although it remains to be seen whether Mephisto is introduced or not.

The Hydra Link

The strange commercial that crops up between the narrative shows Hydra Soaks (a soap), which is an allusion to the presence of Hydra, the Nazi organization, that, despite being defeated by the avengers, continue to operate in secrecy. Wanda is herself a twin, who is experimented upon by Hydra in their childhood. The trauma perhaps forces Wanda to conjure live entities through magic, giving a glimpse into her extraordinary powers. It is clear, though, that Hydra features in the fourth phase of MCU in more ways than one.

The adversary is yet to be ascertained, but it is clear that Wanda has some control over this reality. In the sequence where Vision talks about his doubts about the Westview folks, the scene is abruptly cut, and we see Vision repeating the act but speaks about his apprehensions regarding parenthood. It shows that Wanda does not want any disruption in the fairy tale life that is perhaps conjured by her. Or is she being manipulated by some other powerful entity belonging to Hydra? We shall have the answers as the narrative progresses step by step, atypical of the storytelling of MCU.

