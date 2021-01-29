Episode 4 of ‘WandaVision’ answers some of the lurking questions regarding the truth of Westview’s reality. As it turns out, Geraldine is indeed Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau from ‘Captain Marvel.’ The dissonant voice calling Wanda from the outside world is actually Jimmy Woo, an FBI agent, who we see in ‘Antman and The Wasp.’ S.W.O.R.D is involved in the mix as they keep an eye on the developments at Westview’s parallel world. The narrative gains momentum, and we expect the upcoming episode to be replete with references that will connect the dots in the MCU. If you are curious about ‘WandaVision’ episode 5, we have got you covered.

WandaVision Episode 5 Release Date

‘WandaVision’ episode 5 is slated to release on February 5, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The next few episodes will be releasing weekly every Friday.

Where to Watch WandaVision Episode 5 Online?

You can stream episode 5 of ‘WandaVision’ on Disney+. You can view it on the website or the app provided you avail of the subscription that costs $6.99 per month. A bundled subscription of Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ is available at $12.99 per month. Unfortunately, ‘WandaVision’ is not available on any other streaming platform presently.

WandaVision Episode 5 Spoilers

‘WandaVision’ episode 4 is self-explanatory as it talks about the investigation undertaken by S.W.O.R.D. into Westview’s reality. It introduces S.W.O.R.D. to MCU, an agency set up by Maria Rambeau. We finally know that the beekeeper is actually Agent Franklin, who has been sent down the sewers to get inside Westview to look for Monica Rambeau, Maria’s daughter, who now is a S.W.O.R.D agent. Episode 5 will perhaps tell us what becomes of Agent Franklin after being spotted by Wanda and Vision.

Certain questions written on Agent Woo’s whiteboard regarding the significance of hexagonal symbols and the space-time continuum of Wanda’s reality may be answered in the upcoming episode. Even though we can ascertain that Vision is dead, his existence seems more than an element of Wanda’s fancy. Perhaps episode 5 will shed some light on it. The censorship in the broadcasting signals becomes a contentious issue for Darcy. We have reasons to believe that Wanda might be behind it but at the same time cannot rule out the possibility of an external agency.

Hydra remains an enigmatic presence in the series. Despite knowing most of Westview’s details and the parallel investigations by S.W.O.R.D, Wanda’s and Vision’s main adversary is not discussed. We can expect the next episode to share some detail in this regard, especially about Agatha Harkness’ or Mephisto’s lurking presence. Or, are the Skrulls involved in any capacity as indicated by Woo’s deductions? Maybe the fifth episode holds some clues.

WandaVision Episode 4 Recap

After the effects of Thanos’ snap are reversed, Monica Rambeau returns to life in a hospital. In the ensuing commotion, Monica hears about the death of her mother. Sometimes later, she rejoins her workplace, S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division) where she meets with Tyler Hayward, the agency’s director. Tyler tells her that things have changed a lot since the snap. Monica is sent to chaperone some drones requested by the FBI for investigating a missing person case in Westview, New Jersey. As it turns out, the entire town of Westview is abandoned, and neighboring people seem to be amnesic of its presence.

As Monica ventures to investigate further, she finds a forcefield on the outskirts and eventually gets sucked into it. Seeing the disappearance of their agent, S.W.O.R.D establishes a research base near the forcefield to dig deep into the mystery. They send in drones and even Agent Franklin to search beyond the invisible barrier. Darcy Lewis is part of the investigating team and can intercept broadcasting signals from the forcefield. After Monica is expelled from Westview’s reality, it becomes clear that Wanda has conjured the universe where she is leading a happily married life with Vision and her twins.

