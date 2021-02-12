Vision’s increasing suspicion regarding the Westview anomaly forces him to investigate the situation. As he exits from the forcefield, he slowly disintegrates, and we are ascertained that his existence is only confined to Westview. Wanda’s twins, Billy and Tommy, exhibit their own superpowers, which change the narrative completely. Meanwhile, Hayward plans to eliminate Wanda by side-lining Jimmy Woo, Monica Rambeau, and Darcy Lewis. In essence, episode 6 looks further into the Maximoff anomaly and leaves us at a cliffhanger. We decided to look further into the upcoming episode, and here’s what we have found!

WandaVision Episode 7 Release Date

‘WandaVision’ episode 7 is slated to release on February 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The subsequent episodes will be available every Friday.

Where to Watch WandaVision Episode 7 Online?

Episode 7 of ‘WandaVision’ is available on Disney+. You can view it on the website or the app, which requires a paid subscription of $6.99 per month, whereas the annual subscription costs $69.99. A bundled subscription of Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ is available at $12.99 per month. As of now, the series is not available on any other streaming platform.

WandaVision Episode 7 Spoilers

Vision disintegrates when he exits the Westview reality. Billy is able to locate Vision with his newfound telepathic abilities and rushes to inform his mother. In a bid to protect Vision, Wanda expands the forcefield, which engulfs the S.W.O.R.D basecamp along with some soldiers and Darcy Lewis. The aftermath of the expansion awaits us in episode 7, as we might see Darcy’s interaction with Wanda.

Since Darcy has substantial knowledge of the happenings, it will be interesting to see how her character unfolds in Westview. Moreover, Jimmy Woo and Monica Rambeau escape the incoming Hex, and it remains to be seen how they plan their next step. Apart from this, Tommy and Billy exhibit superpowers, and we can expect the upcoming episode to explore their characters further. We can speculate that Tommy and Billy will setup the premise for Young Avengers in the overarching narrative in phase four of MCU.

Interestingly, Pietro seems to know a lot about Wanda and even remarks jokingly about her kids when he says, “Unleash hell you demon spawns!” Is this a subtle hint at Mephisto and his lifeforce that apparently gives life to the twins? Moreover, Monica’s body has altered at a molecular level since entering Westview, and we are yet to see its complete effects. There’s also a passing reference to Shangri-La, which might hint at Doctor Strange’s connection in ‘WandaVision.’ As the series inches closer to its endgame, we can expect some answers in episode 7.

WandaVision Episode 6 Recap

Tommy and Billy are excited about their Halloween festivities as they goof around with their uncle Pietro. Wanda and Vision are also dressed for the occasion in their superhero attires borrowed from the comic books. Vision is a part of the neighborhood watch and can’t join his family for the Halloween party. Outside Westview, Hayward antagonizes Wanda and plans to take her down for creating the anomaly.

Monica, Darcy, and Jimmy Woo are removed from the team as they disagree with Hayward’s confrontational approach. Darcy gains access to Hayward’s data, and she finds that he has been trying to track down Vision. It is also revealed that Monica’s body has changed at a molecular level because of the time spent inside Westview. Tommy, Wanda’s son, discovers his super-speed, a power just like his uncle. Vision gets increasingly suspicious about the townspeople’s weird behavior and encounters Agnes, who is also under Wanda’s control.

Vision has no memories of his past and, in his quest to know the answers, exits the forcefield. It has an adverse impact on him as he collapses on the ground and his body starts to fall apart. Billy tracks down Vision through his telepathic abilities and informs Wanda, who expands the forcefield engulfing the nearby area, reviving Vision. Members of S.W.O.R.D and Darcy Lewis are also assimilated into Westview. However, Jimmy and Monica manage to escape the expanding Hex, and so does Hayward.

