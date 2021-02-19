Episode 7 changes the complexion of ‘WandaVision’ completely. Vision is aware of the Westview anomaly and searches fervently for some answers. We are finally introduced to the villain and the probable mastermind that manipulates the happenings of Westview. The episode introduces us to new character arcs that set up the narrative of MCU after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ The revelation was a long time in the making, leading to bigger developments in Wanda’s and Vision’s lives. We couldn’t wait another week for further details and thus decided to dig into the next episode. If you are equally curious, we have got your back!

WandaVision Episode 8 Release Date

‘WandaVision’ episode 8 is slated to release on February 26, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The subsequent episodes will be available every Friday.

Where to Watch WandaVision Episode 8 Online?

You can watch episode 8 of ‘WandaVision’ on the Disney+ website or the app, which requires a paid subscription of $6.99 per month, whereas the annual subscription costs $69.99. A bundled subscription of Disney+, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ is available at $12.99 per month. The series is not available on any other streaming platforms currently.

WandaVision Episode 8 Spoilers

Finally, we see Agnes’ true identity as Agatha Harkness. She has been pulling the strings of the happenings of Westview and seems to know quite a lot about Wanda. Moreover, Billy and Tommy are nowhere to be seen. In the upcoming episode, we might get to see Agatha’s true intent and her motives behind manipulating Wanda. A theory connects Harkness with the demon Mephisto, and we would like to hold on to this connection, especially because of the morbid oddities and the grimoire kept in Agatha’s basement. Are the kids spawned by Mephisto’s powers? We have to wait for the next episode to get the answer.

Monica has acquired superpowers due to the alteration caused by the Hex. Her superpowers indicate that she might transform into Spectrum, a superhero who can tap into the energies of the electromagnetic spectrum. It remains to be seen how Monica will feature in the interaction between Wanda and Agatha Harkness, given that she encounters Pietro.

The aerospace engineer whom Monica referred to in an earlier episode is yet to surface, and we might expect some details in this regard in episode 8 of ‘WandaVision.’ And what will happen when Vision figures out the truth? Will Hayward infiltrate the Hex? How does Darcy feature into all these developments? These pertinent questions will be dealt with as the narrative of the series veers towards its end.

WandaVision Episode 7 Recap

Wanda is reeling from the after-effects of expanding the limits of Westview. The reality around her malfunctions and she is unable to figure out the reason behind it. Billy and Tommy face the same situation with their gaming consoles. Agnes visits Wanda’s home and takes the kids to her house to give Wanda some personal time.

Hayward sets up a temporary base and wants to continue his operation despite the dangers involved. Jimmy and Monica figure out that Hayward intends to activate Vision and use him as a sentient weapon. Monica meets with Major Goodner, who brings an advanced space rover to help Monica enter the Westview reality. Vision wakes up near a carnival where he identifies Darcy from the misadventures of the previous night. He rejigs Darcy’s consciousness, and she tells Vision all about his past and how Wanda had to endure the grief of Vision’s death before altering Westview’s reality.

Monica’s space rover is thrown away by the forcefield, but she manages to enter through the barrier on her own. The transition seems to give her some powers, and she encounters Wanda. Agnes interrupts their confrontation and takes Wanda to her place. Wanda senses an uncanny atmosphere and goes to the basement to look for her twins. The basement is filled with creepy vines and occult objects that give an ominous feel. Meanwhile, Agnes enters her cove and identifies herself as Agatha Harkness, who has been manipulating Wanda since Westview’s reality came into light. In a post-credits scene, we see Monica opening the cellar door to Agnes’ basement only to be interrupted by Pietro, who says, “Snoopers gonna snoop.”

