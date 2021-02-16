Created by Howard Overman, ‘War of the Worlds’ is a sci-fi fantasy series loosely based on H.G. Wells’ novel of the same name. It centers upon an astronomer named Catherine Durand, who receives signals from another star that appears to be coming from an intelligent species. Before humankind can fully grasp the implications of the discovery, large meteors rain down on Earth. Soon, everyone dies, except for a few who are either underwater, underground, or in metallic rooms.

As the story progresses, scientists learn more about these strange quadrupeds who are trying to erase humankind from the face of the Earth. Even though there is little hope, the people who are alive are not afraid to take their chances. Season 1 was received positively by most critics, but also recorded some criticism about the conclusion as some believed it was downright dreadful. Despite that, the series has a huge fanbase that is waiting for the show’s return. If you are also wondering when will ‘War of the Worlds’ return with season 2, you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

War of the Worlds Season 2 Release Date

‘War of the Worlds’ season 1 released on February 16, 2020, on Epix, and concluded on April 5, 2020. Ahead of its release in the US, the series was first premiered in France on October 28, 2019, on MyCanal. Season 1 consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 50-53 minutes each.

The first season concludes with a lot of unanswered questions, so it is not surprising that the show has been renewed for another season. However, there is no release date announced as of now. But a piece of good news for the fans is that the filming for the second season wrapped up in October 2020. Therefore, we can expect ‘War of the Worlds’ season 2 to release sometime in the mid-2021 or later. Just like the first season, it will consist of 8 hour-long episodes.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The show is headlined by Gabriel James Byrne, who plays the role of Bill Ward. The Irish actor’s notable television credits include the portrayal of Paul Weston in HBO’s American drama ‘In Treatment’. British actress Ania Sowinski portrays Adina, while Léa Drucker essays the role of astronomer Catherine Durand. It also features Elizabeth McGovern as Helen Brown and Daisy Edgar-Jones as Emily Gresham.

Other notable cast members include Natasha Little as Sarah Gresham, Bayo Gbadamosi as Kariem Gat Wich Machar, and Stephen Campbell Moore as Jonathan Gresham. Except for a few, almost all the main cast members might reprise their respective characters in the upcoming season.

War of the Worlds Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving fans with a lot of questions. In the finale of season 1, Emily meets an extraterrestrial humanoid who appears to be sick and in need of assistance. It reaches out to Emily, but at this point, there is no way of even confirming if it is an alien or humanoid except for its appearance. Moreover, no one really knows what connection do Sacha and Emily have with one another.

In the upcoming season, we can expect the series to reveal the motivations of the extraterrestrial invasion. We still don’t know who these extraterrestrial invaders are. Also, there is still no apparent motive for their actions. Is there some way to stop them? What connections do some of the characters in the series have with one another? Season 2 of ‘War of the Worlds’ will hopefully give answers to all these burning questions.

