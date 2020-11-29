The second season of ‘Warrior’ aired its penultimate episode this week and it serves as an ode to Bruce Lee’s iconic film, ‘Enter the Dragon’ (which is also the title of episode 9). The story is a fascinating culmination of all the events that had transpired over the weeks. And everything comes crashing together in an epic gang war, which is a bloody portrayal of one of California’s biggest tragedies, the San Francisco Riot of 1877. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared to release its last and final episode. Well, without further ado, let’s take you through the details of the 10th part.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 10 releases on December 4, 2020, on Cinemax, at 10 pm ET/PT and 9 pm CT. The 10th episode serves as the season finale.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled, ‘Man On The Wall’ and it is expected to see the final showdown between Ah Sahm and Dylan Leary. In the pre-finale, we had witnessed how the Chinese Tongs unite to protect their men from being murdered in broad daylight. Amidst all the chaos, Leary is seen getting conflicted. In the finale, will he finally realize that he is on the wrong side? For more insights, you can check out the promo for episode 10 below:

Where to Stream Warrior Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Warrior’ season 2 episode 10 on Cinemax (with the help of a cable subscription) when it premieres on the channel. With an existing user id, you can also stream the episode online on the Cinemax website or Cinemax Go. ‘Warrior’ is additionally included with Cinemax on Amazon Prime. All of the show’s previous episodes are currently available on Hulu. Popular cable-free, live-streaming services for cord-cutters include Directv and YouTube TV.

Warrior Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

The episode kicks off with Chao who is approached by Jacob, seeking his help. A conflicted Chao eventually decides to aid Jacob, gives him the money back, and advises him to hide in a coffin, which is being shipped to China. However, O’Hara discovers Jacob almost instantly. While a captured Jacob is transported in a paddy wagon, the SFPD enter an Irish neighborhood. A mob, led by Tully attacks the cops. Sophie, who had been hiding with Leary, hears the commotion and rushes to the street while Leary tries to save O’Hara. Sophie attempts to save Jacob, who is lynched. She is also beaten and is saved by Leary.

The Irish then reach Chinatown and the riots soon turn into a full-fledged gang war. Ah Sahm and Young Jun can do nothing but stare at the bloodbath. The Hop Wei and Long Zii unite to save their community from the Irish raid. With Jacob no more in their grasp, Lee and O’Hara tail the mob and find Tully, killing him. Chao hides with Mai Ling in Ah Toy’s brothel. Sophie goes to the Mayor’s house and informs Penny that Jacob is dead. The cops finally reach Chinatown and the riot ends. Ah Sahm, Young Jun, and Hong collect Jacob’s body after cutting him down.

